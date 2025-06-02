Connect with us

Scoop

Bella and Gigi Hadid Share They Have a Half-Sister | Meet Aydan Nix

Scoop Style

You’ve Got to See What the Stars Wore to Toyin Abraham's "Iyalode" Premiere

Scoop Style

Veekee James Just Slayed the "Iyalode" Red Carpet in the Most Gorgeous Kente Dress

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

All the Moments You Missed from Juma Jux & Priscilla Ojo’s Fairy-Tale Wedding in Tanzania

Beauty Scoop

She Did That! 19-Year-Old Ethiopia’s Hasset Dereje Crowned Miss World Africa

Beauty Scoop

Thailand’s Opal Suchata Is Your New Miss World 2025!

Beauty Scoop

Ethiopia's Hasset Dereje Just Made the Miss World Final Four & Did It for Africa

Beauty News Scoop

Joy Mojisola Raimi Wrapped Her Miss World Journey in Gratitude & a Top 20 Spot

Scoop Style

Toyin Abraham Is the Picture of Elegance in This White Agbada-Inspired Look

Beauty Scoop

It’s a Win for Cameroon! Issie Princesse Advances to Miss World Quarterfinals After Multimedia Honour

Scoop

Bella and Gigi Hadid Share They Have a Half-Sister | Meet Aydan Nix

Gigi and Bella Hadid just introduced the world to their newly discovered half-sister Aydan Nix.
Avatar photo

Published

17 minutes ago

 on

So, here’s a plot twist we didn’t see coming. Gigi and Bella Hadid just revealed that they have a half-sister. Her name is Aydan Nix, she’s 23, she’s living in New York, and she’s stunning and stylish, too.

In a joint statement to Daily Mail, the sisters shared that their dad, Mohamed Hadid, had a short relationship with a woman named Terri Hatfield Dull after his split from Yolanda. That relationship led to a pregnancy, and Aydan was born.

Raised in Florida, Aydan believed the man who brought her up was her biological father. But after his sudden passing when she was 19, she decided to take a DNA test. What she found changed everything. She was biologically linked to the Hadid family.

“We first connected in late 2023,” the sisters said. “From that moment on, we’ve embraced Aydan with open arms. She’s spent time with all of us, including our dad, and we’ve cherished this unexpected and beautiful addition to our family.”

They’re also fiercely protective of her privacy. “As siblings, we’ve had many open and loving conversations—with Aydan included—about how to support and protect her,” they added. “Aydan and her family value their privacy, and we fully respect that. We kindly ask others to do the same and honour her wish and right to her anonymity as she continues her life as a young woman in New York.”

These days, Aydan is living in New York, having just graduated from Parsons School of Design with a degree in Integrated Design. She works across editorial styling, branding, and storytelling.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php