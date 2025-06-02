Bella and Gigi Hadid Share They Have a Half-Sister | Meet Aydan Nix

So, here’s a plot twist we didn’t see coming. Gigi and Bella Hadid just revealed that they have a half-sister. Her name is Aydan Nix, she’s 23, she’s living in New York, and she’s stunning and stylish, too.

In a joint statement to Daily Mail, the sisters shared that their dad, Mohamed Hadid, had a short relationship with a woman named Terri Hatfield Dull after his split from Yolanda. That relationship led to a pregnancy, and Aydan was born.

Raised in Florida, Aydan believed the man who brought her up was her biological father. But after his sudden passing when she was 19, she decided to take a DNA test. What she found changed everything. She was biologically linked to the Hadid family.

“We first connected in late 2023,” the sisters said. “From that moment on, we’ve embraced Aydan with open arms. She’s spent time with all of us, including our dad, and we’ve cherished this unexpected and beautiful addition to our family.”

They’re also fiercely protective of her privacy. “As siblings, we’ve had many open and loving conversations—with Aydan included—about how to support and protect her,” they added. “Aydan and her family value their privacy, and we fully respect that. We kindly ask others to do the same and honour her wish and right to her anonymity as she continues her life as a young woman in New York.”

These days, Aydan is living in New York, having just graduated from Parsons School of Design with a degree in Integrated Design. She works across editorial styling, branding, and storytelling.