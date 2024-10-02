It was a Night of Glitz, Glam and Gold at the Launch of the Rabanne’s New Fragrance; “Million Gold for Her”

Rabanne celebrated the successful launch of its new fragrance, “Million Gold for Her” with an unforgettable event on Thursday, 12th September 2024, at Rococo Restaurant and Lounge in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

The star-studded evening brought together a dazzling array of celebrities, influencers, and industry leaders, all gathering to honour the essence of bold femininity embodied in the new scent.

Hosted by the charismatic Kaylah Oniwo, the night was a celebration of luxury, style and allure of the new fragrance. The event featured a glamorous black carpet, where stars such as Rita Dominic, Honorable Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture- Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Osas Ighodaro, Neo Akpofure, Style Connoisseur, members of The Geng, including Enioluwa Adeoluwa, John Merry, and more, dazzled in stunning outfits that complemented the opulent theme of the evening.

The evening kicked off with Edythe Mahachi – Business Unit Manager – Ella Afrique welcoming guests and unveiling the Million Gold for Her and Him.

Each guest brought a unique flair, presenting a stunning array of fashion that perfectly complemented the essence of the launch and were treated to an immersive experience that showcased the luxurious world of Million Gold for Her, with fragrance stations, interactive displays which caught the attention of attendees.

Highlighting the launch was the mesmerizing Vogue dance performance that captivated the audience, showcasing the fusion of fashion and art that perfectly embodied the essence of the Million Gold for Her. The dancers were adorned in exquisite costumes and left guests in awe with their stunning routines and also were encouraged to partake in the dance performances.

In a unique twist, guests were invited to recreate Gigi Hadid’s iconic catwalk on the runway with a backdrop of flashing lights from cameras and cheers from the crowd, attendees took turns strutting their stuff, embodying the confidence and elegance the brand represents whilst channeling their inner supermodel.

During the event, a live social media feed allowed fans to join in the celebration from around the world. The official event hashtag, #MillionGold #MillionGoldForHer #RabanneParfums and #RabanneNigeria trended on social media, as guests shared their experiences and moments from the night.

The Million Gold for Her is all about celebrating the unparalleled boldness and hyper-sophistication of women, the fragrance itself is a fine blend of white flowers, sparkling rose, and addictive mineral musk designed to empower women to embrace their golden moments. The opulent bottle design reflects the fragrance’s luxurious nature, featuring a striking gold finish which catches the light with every movement.

The evening concluded with the after-party where guests enjoyed signature cocktails and a night of good music and dance. The Million Gold for Her and Him is now available for purchase at the Essenza Store.

