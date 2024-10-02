Lord’s Dry Gin Unveils Rebrand and Celebrates Emerging Icons at 2024 Achievers Awards

The 2024 Lord’s Achievers Awards, a prestigious annual event celebrating exceptional individuals making significant strides in various sectors, took place at Block 2, Plot 1, Okunade Bluewaters Scheme, Lekki.

This year’s event, themed “Celebrating Emerging Icons,” was marked by the unveiling of the newly rebranded Lord’s Dry Gin, showcasing its innovative Guala cap, sleek design, and enhanced packaging. The evening was a fusion of recognition, innovation, and elegance, highlighting both the achievements of Nigeria’s emerging icons and the brand’s commitment to excellence.

The Lord’s Achievers Awards aims to become a beacon of recognition for outstanding achievers across Nigeria. The 2024 edition aimed to further solidify its place as a platform that not only celebrates success but also inspires a new generation of leaders. The theme, “Celebrating Emerging Icons,” was a testament to Lord’s Dry Gin’s dedication to recognizing the next wave of Nigerian innovators, creatives, and entrepreneurs who are shaping the future.

A Night of Honor and Inspiration

The event attracted a distinguished gathering of industry leaders, celebrities, influencers, and media personalities, all coming together to celebrate the honorees.

The honorees for this year were a diverse group of individuals from various organizations, recognized for their will to win, tactical resoluteness in business, and most importantly, their contributions to various fields, including technology, finance, entertainment, agriculture, health, literature, fashion and lifestyle, start-up, art and social impact. Each recipient was acknowledged for their remarkable contributions and innovative approach within their respective industries.

In his opening remarks, Stanley Obi, Director, Prime Business Unit at Grand Oak Limited, emphasized the importance of recognizing emerging talents who are making significant impacts on both a local and global scale.

“Tonight, we celebrate not just the achievements of our honorees, but the potential they hold to shape the future. Lord’s Dry Gin has always been a brand that values excellence and innovation, and it is only fitting that we honor those who embody these values,” he said.

The night featured a series of powerful speeches, performances, and the presentation of the coveted Lord’s Achievement Awards plaques, which themselves had undergone a design upgrade to reflect the brand’s reimagined identity. The new plaque, much like the rebranded Lord’s Dry Gin, symbolized sophistication, modernity, and prestige.

Rebranding Lord’s Dry Gin: A New Era of Elegance and Innovation

A highlight of the evening was the official unveiling of the rebranded Lord’s Dry Gin. Guests were treated to the first glimpse of the brand’s new look, which includes a sleek, modern design and the introduction of the Guala cap innovation. This new cap not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the bottle but also ensures a superior level of quality and safety, reflecting the brand’s commitment to delivering a premium experience.

Speaking on the rebrand, Stanley Obi, Director, Prime Business Unit at Grand Oak Limited explained,

“The rebranding of Lord’s Dry Gin represents our ongoing evolution as a brand. We are dedicated to not just maintaining the high standards we are known for, but also pushing the boundaries of innovation and design. The introduction of the Guala cap is a step towards offering our customers a product that is not only stylish but also practical and secure.”

The new design of Lord’s Dry Gin bottle is a blend of contemporary style and timeless elegance, with a packaging that speaks to the brand’s rich heritage while appealing to the modern consumer. The innovative Guala cap is designed to provide a tamper-proof solution, ensuring that the product inside is as pristine as the day it was bottled. This attention to detail and focus on quality is what sets Lord’s Dry Gin apart in a crowded market.

Sponsored Content