Bacchus Tonic Wine Revamps Its Legacy with a Bold Modern Twist



Bacchus Tonic Wine, a cherished name in Nigeria’s fortified wine market, has stepped into a new chapter with the unveiling of its sleek, upgraded packaging. Produced by Grandoak, this relaunch reflects a commitment to innovation and premium quality, while preserving the distinct taste that has been a favorite for generations.

The refreshed identity of Bacchus Tonic Wine is more than a visual transformation; it’s a statement of purpose. Long celebrated for its unique blend of fortified sherry, spirits, and essential vitamins, Bacchus continues to deliver a product that revitalizes, inspires, and aligns with the brand’s core ethos: helping consumers live the good life.

Whether enjoyed during a celebration or a quiet evening, Bacchus offers a rich, invigorating experience that promotes vitality and sophistication.

Speaking at the relaunch, Stanley Obi, Director of the Prime Business Unit at Grand Oak, emphasized the brand’s dual focus on tradition and modernity.

“Our new look celebrates a legacy of trust while embracing the dynamic trends of today’s consumers,” Obi stated. “Bacchus has always been a symbol of quality and revitalization, and this refreshed identity ensures we remain a standout choice for both loyal consumers and new audiences. The taste hasn’t changed, but the presentation now embodies the elegance and quality we’ve always delivered.”

The brand’s commitment to reinvention without losing its essence is evident in its new design. The contemporary packaging resonates with young professionals and mature consumers alike, blending simplicity, elegance, and a sense of celebration. Bacchus Tonic Wine stands out as more than just a drink—it is an invitation to enjoy life’s best moments with confidence and style.

Oluseun Mudashiru, Brand Business Manager at Grand Oak, highlighted how the redesign aligns with the evolving expectations of consumers.

“The new Bacchus packaging symbolizes our dedication to ensuring our customers enjoy a premium drinking experience,” Mudashiru remarked. “Our wine is not just about taste—it’s about living the good life, celebrating life’s moments, and staying true to our commitment to quality and authenticity. Bacchus now looks as good as it makes our consumers feel.”

Known for its nutritional benefits and distinctive flavor profile, Bacchus Tonic Wine offers a versatile drinking experience. Whether served straight, chilled, or mixed into cocktails, it is a trusted choice for those seeking a wine that balances vitality with indulgence. Available in both 70cl and 100cl bottles, the wine caters to a wide range of occasions, from intimate gatherings to larger celebrations.

The soft launch of the new packaging targeted trade partners, creating a buzz ahead of a broader market rollout. Trade partners have already expressed enthusiasm about the modernized look and its potential to strengthen the brand’s appeal.

Bacchus Tonic Wine’s reinvigorated identity positions it as a leader in the fortified wine category, combining heritage with forward-thinking innovation. Its promise remains the same: to deliver a wine that not only satisfies but also revitalizes, ensuring consumers feel empowered to embrace life’s best moments.

With a full market rollout imminent, Bacchus is poised to reaffirm its role as a staple in Nigerian homes and celebrations. Its timeless appeal, paired with a refreshed look, guarantees that Bacchus Tonic Wine will continue to inspire loyalty while attracting a new generation of consumers who value quality, vitality, and living the good life.

This evolution is a testament to Grand Oak’s vision of crafting beverages that go beyond taste to enhance life itself, making Bacchus Tonic Wine a true companion for moments of joy, energy, and elegance.

