Hennessy Nigeria and Cultur FM gave off a December Party to Remember! Get the Scoop

Hennessy Nigeria teamed up with a UK-based music community, Cultur FM, to host their guests to a great time of fun and excitement for the very first time in Lagos, Nigeria. The event kicked off with an explosive beach party on December 18th, 2024 at Yolo Island.

Sponsored by Hennessy, the event brought together the best in music, culture, and vibrant energy, setting the stage for an unforgettable experience.

The first day of the event attracted a host of Nigeria’s most influential creatives, including Hermes Iyele, Tiwa Pearl, Jermaine OG, and Topher, who mingled with a diverse crowd of young, energetic individuals eager to connect and celebrate.

The party was taken to new heights by the dynamic DJ duo, WannixHandi, who delivered electrifying performances that officially kicked off the “Detty December” season. As premium cocktails were served throughout the night, the atmosphere was charged with excitement as guests danced and networked the night away.

Day 1 of the 3-day event set a high bar for the upcoming days, showcasing why Hennessy is becoming a powerhouse in Lagos’ entertainment scene.

Day 2 was nothing short of amazing as CulturFM and DJ KAS brought all the vibes to Surulere spreading the fun and excitement of the festive season. It was all about community engagement as Hennessy and Cultur FM brought vibrant music and vibes from local DJs to the streets of Surulere, Lagos.

Day 3, held on December 20th at the Landmark Center, concluded the event in a spectacular fashion. The finale featured an exceptional lineup of top-tier DJs, with performances from WannixHandi, DJ E-cool, DJ Joanna B, DJ Controller, smallz the DJ and a show-stopping closing set by DJ Consequence, who brought the crowd to their feet.

The event attracted notable influencers like Miss Demz, Brown Social, and Nimiie, who added to the star-studded ambience of the night.

Hennessy once again came through as the headline sponsor by offering a personalized experience, where guests had the opportunity to create their own signature cocktails. The brand also featured a variety of picturesque and interactive booths, adding fun and excitement to the event for all attendees.

CulturFM’s debut, powered by Hennessy, demonstrated the seamless fusion of music, culture, and creative expression.

The event not only redefined Lagos nightlife but also left an unforgettable effect on the city’s entertainment calendar, making it a key moment in the “Detty December” season.

