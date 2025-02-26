You’ve Got to See the Highlights from Simi & John Legend’s Performances at Move Afrika ’25

Lagos came alive last night as Simi and John Legend performed on the Move Afrika stage. Global Citizen’s Move Afrika is a long-term, large-scale effort to pioneer the music touring circuit across Africa, driving economic investment, job creation and supporting entrepreneurship opportunities in each host country..

Hosted by Ebuka Obi–Uchendu, the concert had major performances by Simi and John Legend, with DJ Consequence on deck keeping the energy up.

Simi opened the show with some of her hit songs, including “Joromi,” “Duduke,” “Smile for Me” and more.

John Legend took over with a powerful headline set, performing some of his biggest hits, including “Ordinary People,” “PDA,” “Green Light” and “All of Me.”

One of the highlights of the night was Simi joining him on stage for “Refuge.” Another beautiful moment was his tribute to the legendary Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

Beyond the music, the night had its own stylish moments. John Legend wore outfits by Nigerian designers Eleven Sixteen and Orange Culture, while his backing vocalists were dressed in Elexiay and Wanni Fuga. It was a perfect blend of music and culture.

Watch highlights from John Legend and Simi’s performances below.

