New Music: Simi – Smile For Me

Simi the delectable songstress & X3M Music act is back as she releases a smashing new single “Smile For Me.

In Smile for Me, the singer is asking her partner to take a chance on her as regards their love voyage because he’s the one her heart belongs to.

This track comes in anticipation of her highly anticipated debut album which is due for release in the first quarter of this year.The song was produced by super producer Oscar Heman-Ackah.

