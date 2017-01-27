BellaNaija

New Music: Simi – Smile For Me

27.01.2017

 Simi the delectable songstress & X3M Music act is back as she releases a smashing new single “Smile For Me.

In Smile for Me, the singer is asking her partner to take a chance on her as regards their love voyage because he’s the one her heart belongs to.

This track comes in anticipation of her highly anticipated debut album which is due for release in the first quarter of this year.The song was produced by super producer Oscar Heman-Ackah.

11 Comments on New Music: Simi – Smile For Me
  • ‘Dassah January 27, 2017 at 11:26 am

    Another beautiful one. I love Simi!!

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • olorire January 27, 2017 at 11:41 am

    so refreshing! go simi!!

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • peace January 27, 2017 at 11:56 am

    Love dat

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • keke driver January 27, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    I like

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Authentic Sunshine January 27, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    I love love love

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • meelikey January 27, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    Bless you girl,I really enjoyed this master piece

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • Maurice Abiagom January 28, 2017 at 7:26 am

    nice song kudos similar love it

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Maurice Abiagom January 28, 2017 at 7:27 am

    nice song kudos simi love it

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Roy emeh January 30, 2017 at 4:17 am

    Nice song …simi is gifted ….

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Tenz oyeze March 16, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    simi my love .. my best singer .i love you to ri to rn .. go simi . preety gal

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • mohammed May 9, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    I luve dat simi

    Love this! 0 Reply
MENU BellaNaija