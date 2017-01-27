New Music: Simi – Smile For Me

In Smile for Me, the singer is asking her partner to take a chance on her as regards their love voyage because he’s the one her heart belongs to.
This track comes in anticipation of her highly anticipated debut album which is due for release in the first quarter of this year.The song was produced by super producer Oscar Heman-Ackah.
Listen
Another beautiful one. I love Simi!!
so refreshing! go simi!!
Love dat
I like
I love love love
Bless you girl,I really enjoyed this master piece
nice song kudos similar love it
nice song kudos simi love it
Nice song …simi is gifted ….
simi my love .. my best singer .i love you to ri to rn .. go simi . preety gal
I luve dat simi