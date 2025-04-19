“You Deserve the World”: Simi’s Birthday Look Came With a Whole Love Story from Adekunle Gold

Simi is the birthday girl today, and as always, the superstar brought the glamour with a beautiful photoshoot to mark her special day. In a few photos shared on Instagram, Simi is a sight for sore eyes in a metallic chocolate brown mini dress that’s nothing short of striking.

The dress features a bold one-shoulder design with a dramatic, floor-length sleeve flowing from one side, while the rest of the dress hugs her figure with soft ruching details. She completed the look with chunky gold earrings, bangles stacked on her wrists, and gold heeled sandals to match.

Alongside the photos, Simi shared a thoughtful birthday message, reflecting on growth and gratitude:

Growing up is so complex and constant.

Cause when you grow up, you’re still not done growing up.

There’s always a lesson you haven’t learned yet.

A joy you haven’t felt yet.

Tears you haven’t cried yet.

People you haven’t experienced yet.

There’s always something.

I’m grateful to God that I’m still here for all my somethings. I’m so blessed to have all the love I have in my life…My family x My friends. The love will not fade.

My light will not dim. My joy will not end. My purpose will continue to be fulfilled. Prosperity, divine health, favour, grace and all the blessings from God will stay with me.

I’m a Child of God and that’s my biggest flex.

And just when we thought it couldn’t get any sweeter, her husband Adekunle Gold shared a loving message to celebrate her:

12 years ago, I met you and nothing’s been the same since.

Thank you for being my heart, my home, my smile on hard days, my biggest cheerleader, and the most beautiful part of my story.

Loving you has been the easiest, happiest thing I’ve ever done. You deserve the world, and I’ll spend forever making sure you know it.

I love you more than I ever thought a heart could hold. Happy birthday Magic

See Simi’s photos below and Adekunle birthday wishes too

