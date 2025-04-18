Connect with us

Scoop Style

Aso Ebi Perfection: Veekee James, Osas Ighodaro & More Ladies in Green Showed Out

Culture Scoop Sweet Spot

This Video of Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux Saying 'I Love You' in Swahili & Yoruba is the Cutest Thing You'll See Today

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Juma Jux Just Made the Sweetest Wedding Song 'God Design' for Priscilla Ojo

Music Scoop

Davido’s '5IVE' Will Have You Dancing, Singing & Living for Afrobeats | Listen

Inspired Scoop

Tunde Onakoya’s 70-Hour Chess Marathon: 17 Hours In & Going Strong | Watch Live & Support

Beauty Scoop Style Weddings

Pink Lace, Striped Geles & No Misses: Priscilla Ojo’s Bridesmaids Did That!

Scoop Style

Mercy Aigbe Served Double Style Drama in Pink & Green at Priscilla Ojo’s Wedding

Scoop Style Weddings

Velvet and Lace Royalty! Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux’s Second Look Said “Crown Us”

Scoop Style Weddings

Green Glam Alert! The Ladies at Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux’s Wedding Are Serving Looks

Scoop Style Weddings

The Gents Understood the Assignment | Aso-Ebi, Agbada & Vibes!

Scoop

Aso Ebi Perfection: Veekee James, Osas Ighodaro & More Ladies in Green Showed Out

At Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s traditional wedding, it wasn’t just the bride and groom who brought the glamour. The ladies in green aso ebi delivered unforgettable style moments with corset bodices, soft drapes, and bold accessorising.

Avatar photo

Published

24 seconds ago

 on

Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s grand traditional wedding may have only just happened, but we’re still thinking about all the stunning looks from the day. From the bridesmaids in pink lace to the gents in green agbadas, Mercy Aigbe’s double outfit change, and even more fabulous green lace moments from the ladies, it was a full-on celebration of Nigerian fashion in its full owambe glory.

There were plenty of eye-catching styles, and we couldn’t help but admire how the ladies styled their green laces in such creative ways. Some went for fitted corset dresses, others paired corset tops with skirts, all beautifully embellished with details in shades of brown, orange, yellow, and more. The tailoring was sharp, and each look brought its own kind of charm.

The ladies really came through and delivered. This is definitely one wedding that will be remembered for its stylish guests for a long time.

See the photos below.

Veekee James

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

Osas Ighodaro

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

Roseline Afije (Liqourose)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

Nnenna Mbonu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nnenna mbonu (@nellymbonu_)

Mercy Eke

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mercy Eke 🛡 (@official_mercyeke)

Juliet Ibrahim

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim)

Hilda Baci

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

Maria Chike

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maria Chike (@mariachikebenjamin)

May Yul-Edochie

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by May Yul-Edochie (@mayyuledochie)

Layole Oyatogun

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Layole Oyatogun (@layoleoyatogun)

Shaffy Bello

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SHAFFY BELLO (@iamshaffybello)

Prudent Gabriel Okopi

Stephanie Coker

Maryam Apaokagi (Taaooma)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Monkèlé (@taaooma)

Tolu Oniru (Toolz)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TOOLZ (@toolzo)

Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu

Onyeka Michael Ugwu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Onyeka Michael Ugwu (@onyeeka)

Ilebaye Odinaya

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ILEBAYE ODINIYA✨ (@ilebayeee)

Bimbo Akintola

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bimbo Akintola (@bimboakintola)

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php