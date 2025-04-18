Aso Ebi Perfection: Veekee James, Osas Ighodaro & More Ladies in Green Showed Out

Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s grand traditional wedding may have only just happened, but we’re still thinking about all the stunning looks from the day. From the bridesmaids in pink lace to the gents in green agbadas, Mercy Aigbe’s double outfit change, and even more fabulous green lace moments from the ladies, it was a full-on celebration of Nigerian fashion in its full owambe glory.

There were plenty of eye-catching styles, and we couldn’t help but admire how the ladies styled their green laces in such creative ways. Some went for fitted corset dresses, others paired corset tops with skirts, all beautifully embellished with details in shades of brown, orange, yellow, and more. The tailoring was sharp, and each look brought its own kind of charm.

The ladies really came through and delivered. This is definitely one wedding that will be remembered for its stylish guests for a long time.

See the photos below.

Veekee James

Veekee James

Osas Ighodaro

Osas Ighodaro

Roseline Afije (Liqourose)

Roseline Afije (Liqourose)

Nnenna Mbonu

Nnenna Mbonu

Mercy Eke

Mercy Eke

Juliet Ibrahim

Juliet Ibrahim

Hilda Baci

Hilda Baci

Maria Chike

Maria Chike

May Yul-Edochie

May Yul-Edochie

Layole Oyatogun

Layole Oyatogun

Shaffy Bello

Shaffy Bello

Prudent Gabriel Okopi

Prudent Gabriel Okopi

Stephanie Coker

Stephanie Coker

Maryam Apaokagi (Taaooma)

Maryam Apaokagi (Taaooma)

Tolu Oniru (Toolz)

Tolu Oniru (Toolz)

Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu

Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu

Onyeka Michael Ugwu