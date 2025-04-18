Scoop
Aso Ebi Perfection: Veekee James, Osas Ighodaro & More Ladies in Green Showed Out
At Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s traditional wedding, it wasn’t just the bride and groom who brought the glamour. The ladies in green aso ebi delivered unforgettable style moments with corset bodices, soft drapes, and bold accessorising.
Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s grand traditional wedding may have only just happened, but we’re still thinking about all the stunning looks from the day. From the bridesmaids in pink lace to the gents in green agbadas, Mercy Aigbe’s double outfit change, and even more fabulous green lace moments from the ladies, it was a full-on celebration of Nigerian fashion in its full owambe glory.
There were plenty of eye-catching styles, and we couldn’t help but admire how the ladies styled their green laces in such creative ways. Some went for fitted corset dresses, others paired corset tops with skirts, all beautifully embellished with details in shades of brown, orange, yellow, and more. The tailoring was sharp, and each look brought its own kind of charm.
The ladies really came through and delivered. This is definitely one wedding that will be remembered for its stylish guests for a long time.
See the photos below.
Veekee James
View this post on Instagram
Osas Ighodaro
View this post on Instagram
Roseline Afije (Liqourose)
View this post on Instagram
Nnenna Mbonu
View this post on Instagram
Mercy Eke
View this post on Instagram
Juliet Ibrahim
View this post on Instagram
Hilda Baci
View this post on Instagram
Maria Chike
View this post on Instagram
May Yul-Edochie
View this post on Instagram
Layole Oyatogun
View this post on Instagram
Shaffy Bello
View this post on Instagram
Prudent Gabriel Okopi
View this post on Instagram
Stephanie Coker
View this post on Instagram
Maryam Apaokagi (Taaooma)
View this post on Instagram
Tolu Oniru (Toolz)
View this post on Instagram
Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu
View this post on Instagram
Onyeka Michael Ugwu
View this post on Instagram
Ilebaye Odinaya
View this post on Instagram
Bimbo Akintola
View this post on Instagram