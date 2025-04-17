The Gents Understood the Assignment | Aso-Ebi, Agbada & Vibes!

Agbadas, matching fila caps, coral beads, horsetails, and even walking sticks — the men really did not come to play. Priscilla Ojo’s guys turned up looking like royalty for her big wedding day with Juma Jux, and their outfits were a full-on fashion moment.

There’s something so striking about agbadas — the boldness, the craftsmanship, the way the embroidery shimmers when it catches the light. These ones came alive in golds, burnt oranges, wine reds, mustard yellows, deep greens… even that rich, leafy Dieffenbachia shade that matched perfectly with the olive green aso-ebi.

Together, they looked like a walking celebration. Stylish, confident, and clearly proud to stand by their friend as she steps into a new chapter. It wasn’t just about looking good (though they definitely did that), it was about showing up, showing love, and showing out.

Scroll down to see how the gents brought their A-game to the traditional wedding:

Akin Faminu

Enioluwa Adeoluwa

Tobe Ugeh

Steve Chuks

Abiri Tobi Festus

Alvin

Bankole Samuel