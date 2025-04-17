Connect with us

The Gents Understood the Assignment | Aso-Ebi, Agbada & Vibes!

Velvet and Lace Royalty! Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux’s Second Look Said “Crown Us”

Green Glam Alert! The Ladies at Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux’s Wedding Are Serving Looks

This Video of Iyabo Ojo Praying Over Priscilla Is So Tender & So Nigerian Mum

First Look Drop! Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux Are Serving Traditional Wedding Vibes in Purple

It’s Happening! Chike, Qing Madi, Flavour & More Set to Perform at The Headies 2025

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 Hit the Coachella Stage with Afrobeat | Watch

Iyabo Ojo Said, “It’s My Daughter’s Day, And I Came to Serve Looks” | See Photos

Watch Jay Ellis Twirl, Dip & Dance His Way Into the Spirit Tunnel on The Jennifer Hudson Show

TIME 100: Mo Abudu, President Duma Boko, Kwame Onwuachi & More Africans Among Most Influential People of 2025

Aso-ebi never looked so good. The gents in green stepped out with their sleek fits, bold colours, and confident swagger.
Agbadas, matching fila caps, coral beads, horsetails, and even walking sticks — the men really did not come to play. Priscilla Ojo’s guys turned up looking like royalty for her big wedding day with Juma Jux, and their outfits were a full-on fashion moment.

There’s something so striking about agbadas — the boldness, the craftsmanship, the way the embroidery shimmers when it catches the light. These ones came alive in golds, burnt oranges, wine reds, mustard yellows, deep greens… even that rich, leafy Dieffenbachia shade that matched perfectly with the olive green aso-ebi.

Together, they looked like a walking celebration. Stylish, confident, and clearly proud to stand by their friend as she steps into a new chapter. It wasn’t just about looking good (though they definitely did that), it was about showing up, showing love, and showing out.

Scroll down to see how the gents brought their A-game to the traditional wedding:

Akin Faminu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu)

Enioluwa Adeoluwa

Tobe Ugeh

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tobe Ugeh (@tobeszn)

Steve Chuks

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Steve Chuks (@stevechuks_)

Abiri Tobi Festus

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abiri Tobi Festus (@folagade_banks)

Alvin

Bankole Samuel

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bankole samuel (@samuel_banks21)

