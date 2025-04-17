Connect with us

This Video of Iyabo Ojo Praying Over Priscilla Is So Tender & So Nigerian Mum

Before saying ‘I do,’ Priscilla receives a powerful prayer from her mum Iyabo Ojo.
A mother’s prayer carries a lot of weight,  especially during life-changing moments like a wedding.

In Nigerian culture, it’s a special tradition. As a bride gets ready for her big day, it’s not just about the makeup and dress. Her mum is there, not only to fuss over her but to pray. Deep, earnest prayers that speak to the importance of what’s ahead. Marriage is no small step, and Nigerian mums don’t take it lightly.

For Priscilla Ojo, that moment came just before the ceremony. Dressed in her bridal robe, she knelt down while her mum, Iyabo Ojo, stood over her, praying with so much passion you’d think we were already in church. Iyabo praised God for this huge milestone and poured blessings over her daughter and Juma Jux, asking for protection, happiness, and a strong, beautiful marriage.

The moment ended with lots of “I love yous,” and, in classic Nigerian mum fashion, a quick reminder from Iyabo not to be late to the venue.

Catch the emotional moment below.

