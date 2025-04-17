Iyabo Ojo Said, “It’s My Daughter’s Day, And I Came to Serve Looks” | See Photos

The big day is finally here. The one we’ve all been waiting for. Someone pinch us, please. It’s the grand wedding ceremony of Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux, and the excitement is real.

But first, let’s take a moment to admire the beauty and style of the mother of the bride, Iyabo Ojo. Dressed in a rich green outfit and wearing the widest smile, she looks every bit the proud mum on her daughter’s big day.

She’s wearing a green, gold, and brown lace gown. The top part has a corset design covered with beaded details in shades of gold, orange, and red. The skirt has a wrapped style with sparkling floral patterns, gathered neatly around the hips for a flattering fit.

Now, let’s talk about the bold and beautiful gele. The metallic green headwrap sits proudly on her head, making a strong statement.

She paired the outfit with a colourful purse, gold jewellery on her neck, ears, wrists, and fingers, and finished the look with an aso-oke draped over one arm. Everything came together perfectly.

She truly looks the part. The mother of the bride.

See more lovely photos below.