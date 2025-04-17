Connect with us

Scoop Style

Iyabo Ojo Said, “It’s My Daughter’s Day, And I Came to Serve Looks” | See Photos

Events Music Scoop

It’s Happening! Chike, Qing Madi, Flavour & More Set to Perform at The Headies 2025

BN TV Culture Music Scoop

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 Hit the Coachella Stage with Afrobeat | Watch

Scoop

Watch Jay Ellis Twirl, Dip & Dance His Way Into the Spirit Tunnel on The Jennifer Hudson Show

Inspired News Scoop

TIME 100: Mo Abudu, President Duma Boko, Kwame Onwuachi & More Africans Among Most Influential People of 2025

Scoop Style

Leopard Print, Glam and Osas Ighodaro—What Else Do You Need?

Movies Movies & TV Scoop

Ready to Binge? These 6 Nollywood Films Will Keep You Entertained All April

Scoop Style

It’s Giving Art, It’s Giving Yellow: See Daniel Etim Effiong’s Latest Look

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Dimma Umeh’s Latest Vlog Shows Just How Beautiful a Nigerian Wedding Can Be

Scoop Style

Teniola Aladese Shows You How to Rock Your Little Red Dress with Flair

Scoop

Iyabo Ojo Said, “It’s My Daughter’s Day, And I Came to Serve Looks” | See Photos

Here’s your first look at Iyabo Ojo at her daughter’s wedding. A bold, beautiful reminder of how African mothers show up in full splendour.
Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The big day is finally here. The one we’ve all been waiting for. Someone pinch us, please. It’s the grand wedding ceremony of Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux, and the excitement is real.

But first, let’s take a moment to admire the beauty and style of the mother of the bride, Iyabo Ojo. Dressed in a rich green outfit and wearing the widest smile, she looks every bit the proud mum on her daughter’s big day.

She’s wearing a green, gold, and brown lace gown. The top part has a corset design covered with beaded details in shades of gold, orange, and red. The skirt has a wrapped style with sparkling floral patterns, gathered neatly around the hips for a flattering fit.

Now, let’s talk about the bold and beautiful gele. The metallic green headwrap sits proudly on her head, making a strong statement.

She paired the outfit with a colourful purse, gold jewellery on her neck, ears, wrists, and fingers, and finished the look with an aso-oke draped over one arm. Everything came together perfectly.

She truly looks the part. The mother of the bride.

See more lovely photos below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Queen Mother (@iyaboojofespris)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php