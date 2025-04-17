Connect with us

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 Hit the Coachella Stage with Afrobeat | Watch

Afrobeat roared at Coachella 2025 thanks to Seun Kuti’s explosive performance of ‘Na Dem’ with Egypt 80.

Afrobeat lit up the Coachella stage in a way that only Seun Kuti could deliver.

Performing at The Outdoor Theatre over the weekend, the band brought pure fire to the desert, and their electric take on ‘Na Dem’ had the crowd dancing, swaying, and completely caught up in the rhythm.

From the first horn blast to the last drumbeat, Seun held the audience in the palm of his hand. Backed by the powerhouse Egypt 80 band, the music was rich, raw, and full of feeling. A perfect reminder of why Afrobeat continues to hold such power across generations.

As ‘Na Dem’ echoed through the night air, it stirred something deeply familiar. For many, it was a moment that called back the spirit of Fela — a wave of sound and soul that once shook the world. And now, decades later, Seun continues to carry that rhythm forward, with his own fire and force.

Whether you’ve followed Seun’s journey from the start or you’re just discovering Afrobeat’s pulse, this was one of those Coachella moments that lingers long after the last note.

Watch the full performance here:

