The Kutis, Afolayans, Ogulus & More: Meet Nigeria’s Multi-Talented Families

Some names aren’t just names. They’re legacies. In music, film, and media, certain family names come with a reputation, a history of excellence passed down through generations. Whether it’s a child growing up watching a parent shape their career or siblings carving their own paths in the same industry, talent in these families doesn’t stop at just one person.

In Nigeria’s entertainment scene, family ties run deep. From the Kutis’ Afrobeat dynasty to the Afolayans’ cinematic empire, these families have left their mark, proving that sometimes, creativity really does run in the blood.

Let’s take a look at some of the entertainment dynasties keeping the spotlight in the family.

The Kutis

Music, activism, cultural influence, and you have the Kutis. Before Fela Aníkúlápó–Kuti revolutionised music with Afrobeat, his mother, Funmilayo Ransome–Kuti, was already making history as a fearless activist and women’s rights advocate. Fela took that same bold spirit into his music, creating a genre of chanted vocals, complex intersecting rhythms, and percussion steeped in political consciousness.

His children have continued the legacy in their own ways. Femi Kuti took Afrobeat global, while his son, Made Kuti, is pushing the genre forward with his own style. Seun Kuti leads Egypt 80, the very band that backed their father. Yeni Kuti, their sister, co-founded Felabration, the annual festival that celebrates Fela’s legacy. From Funmilayo to the new generation, the Kuti family remain a cultural powerhouse.

The Ogulus

If the name Ogulu rings a bell, that’s because this family is behind one of Nigeria’s biggest global stars, Burna Boy. Born Damini Ogulu, Burna Boy’s rise to international stardom has been largely supported by his mother, Bose Ogulu, who doubles as his manager.

The family’s creative streak doesn’t stop there. His sister, Ronami Ogulu, is a creative director and stylist, responsible for his numerous iconic fashion moments. His other sister, Nissi Ogulu, is a singer, songwriter, and founder of Creele Animation Studios, telling African stories through animation.

The Afolayans

Before Kunle Afolayan became one of Nigeria’s most celebrated filmmakers, his father, Adeyemi Afolayan (popularly known as Ade Love), had already laid the foundation. A pioneer of Nollywood, Ade Love’s legacy lives on through his children.

Kunle has built an impressive career with films like ‘The Figurine,’ ‘October 1,’ ‘Citation,’ and ‘Aníkúlápó,’ while his brothers, Gabriel and Aremu Afolayan, have also made names for themselves in acting and production.

The Egbusons

The Egbuson family is no stranger to Nollywood. Dakore Egbuson–Akande has been on screens for years, delivering memorable performances. Her younger brother, Timini Egbuson, has also carved his own path, becoming one of the industry’s most sought-after actors.

The Ajerehs (Don Jazzy & D’Prince)

Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, is a name that needs no introduction. From Mo’Hits to Mavin Records, he has built one of Nigeria’s biggest music empires. His younger brother, Charles Ajereh (D’Prince), made his mark with hits like ‘Omoba’ before transitioning into the business side of music. These days, D’Prince works more behind the scenes, running Jonzing World, the label that introduced Rema and Ruger to the world.

The Adebayos

Adebayo Salami, also known as Oga Bello, is a Nollywood icon, and his legacy in the industry lives on through his sons. Femi Adebayo has made a name for himself as an actor, producer, and director, known for his versatility in both dramatic and comedic roles. His brothers Tope Adebayo and Tijani Adebayo have also built careers in film. Together, they’ve kept the Adebayo name thriving in Nollywood.

The Ojos

Iyabo Ojo is a household name in Nollywood, known for her versatility in both Yoruba and English films. Her daughter, Priscilla Ojo, has taken a different path, building a successful career as an influencer and entrepreneur.

The Otedolas

Femi Otedola is one of Nigeria’s biggest business moguls, but his daughters have made their names in entertainment. Tolani Otedola is a singer and songwriter. Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has built a career as a DJ, producer, and philanthropist. Their sister, Temi Otedola, is an actress and fashion entrepreneur.

The Kosokos

Jide Kosoko is a Nollywood veteran whose presence on screen has influenced generations of Nigerian cinema. His daughters, Shola and Bidemi Kosoko, have carried on the family’s legacy, taking on roles and keeping the Kosoko name rooted in the industry.

The Apatas

Teni and Niniola may have different sounds, but their talent is undeniable. Their father, Simeon Olaosebikan Apata, was a military officer and educationist, but his daughters have taken a different path, one that leads straight to studio. Teni, with her vibrant energy, and Niniola, the queen of Afro-house, have both built successful careers in music.

The Makuns

Entertainment runs deep in the Makun family. AY Makun started as a comedian and expanded into filmmaking, producing some of Nigeria’s biggest box office hits. His brother, Lanre Makun, is a show promoter , while Yomi Casual has built a thriving fashion brand.

The Abagas (M.I & Jesse Jagz)

Jude and Jesse Abaga, better known as M.I and Jesse Jagz, are hip-hop icons. M.I’s lyricism and influence on the rap scene are unmatched, while Jesse Jagz has made his own impact through his artistry. Together, they’ve helped shape Nigerian hip-hop.

The Okoyes

Peter and Paul Okoye, better known as P-Square, were one of Nigeria’s most successful music duos, known for their string of hits. Even after their split, both continued to thrive in their careers. Their older brother, Jude Okoye, played a major role in their success as their manager, keeping the family name at the top of the charts.