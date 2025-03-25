Connect with us

BN TV Music

Rotimi’s “Questions” is Pure Romance & Vanessa Mdee Makes It Even Sweeter

BN TV

This Marble Cake Recipe from Terry’s Kitchen is Almost Too Easy

BN TV Inspired Scoop

Uzo Aduba’s Joyous Dance Through the Spirit Tunnel Is the Best Thing You’ll See Today

BN TV Inspired Movies & TV

"Giving is Part of Love": Uzor Arukwe on Relationships, Masculinity & Playing Odogwu Paranran

BN TV Inspired

Lanre Olusola Shares How to Stand Firm in the Face of Adversity on Be Transformed Podcast

BN TV Relationships Scoop

No Labels, No Clarity: Daniel & Toyosi Etim-Effiong Talk Situationships

BN TV Cuisine

Cameroonian Trotters Sauce Might Be Your New Favourite Meal

BN TV Movies & TV

Luxury Dates, Millions in the Bank & an Unforgettable Escape | Watch Episode 5 of The Most Toasted Girl

BN TV Inspired Literature

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie on Dream Count, American Academia & Why She’s Not on Social Media

BN TV Inspired Scoop

Jarvis, Peller, Folagade Banks & Azziad Go Head-to-Head on Kiekie Unscripted Experience

BN TV

Rotimi’s “Questions” is Pure Romance & Vanessa Mdee Makes It Even Sweeter

Avatar photo

Published

7 hours ago

 on

 

Rotimi has dropped the visuals for “Questions”, a song off his double album “In My Heart In My Veins,” and it’s nothing short of dreamy. Featuring his heartthrob, Vanessa Mdee, the video feels like it was shot in heaven. Dressed in matching blue denim, the couple moves like they exist in a world of their own, completely lost in love.

The song itself is a sweet confession. Rotimi keeps asking “Has anyone told you lately” as if he wants to make sure his woman knows just how special she is. He reminds her that she’s beautiful, confident, and the only one for him. The words “No questions loving you” say it all. His love is certain and without hesitation.

Watch “Questions” below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php