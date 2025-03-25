Rotimi’s “Questions” is Pure Romance & Vanessa Mdee Makes It Even Sweeter

Rotimi has dropped the visuals for “Questions”, a song off his double album “In My Heart In My Veins,” and it’s nothing short of dreamy. Featuring his heartthrob, Vanessa Mdee, the video feels like it was shot in heaven. Dressed in matching blue denim, the couple moves like they exist in a world of their own, completely lost in love.

The song itself is a sweet confession. Rotimi keeps asking “Has anyone told you lately” as if he wants to make sure his woman knows just how special she is. He reminds her that she’s beautiful, confident, and the only one for him. The words “No questions loving you” say it all. His love is certain and without hesitation.

Watch “Questions” below.