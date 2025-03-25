Connect with us

Uzo Aduba’s Joyous Dance Through the Spirit Tunnel Is the Best Thing You’ll See Today

"Giving is Part of Love": Uzor Arukwe on Relationships, Masculinity & Playing Odogwu Paranran

Lanre Olusola Shares How to Stand Firm in the Face of Adversity on Be Transformed Podcast

No Labels, No Clarity: Daniel & Toyosi Etim-Effiong Talk Situationships

Cameroonian Trotters Sauce Might Be Your New Favourite Meal

Luxury Dates, Millions in the Bank & an Unforgettable Escape | Watch Episode 5 of The Most Toasted Girl

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie on Dream Count, American Academia & Why She’s Not on Social Media

Jarvis, Peller, Folagade Banks & Azziad Go Head-to-Head on Kiekie Unscripted Experience

Ladipoe’s "I No Be God" Is About Love, Limits, and Showing Up Anyway

Yemi Alade's "Big Connection" Visuals Celebrate Power & Wealth | Watch

Uzo Aduba danced her way in through the Spirit Tunnel on Jennifer Hudson Show, and we haven’t stopped smiling since.
6 hours ago

Every second of this video of Uzo Aduba dancing through the Spirit Tunnel will have you grinning from ear to ear.

The joy, the energy, every twirl, clap, and stomp of her feet as she locks eyes with the singer and moves in sync radiates pure happiness.

The Residence star was a recent guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show, and as is tradition, each guest makes their way through the Spirit Tunnel, lined with singers and cheerleaders on both sides. But Uzo didn’t just walk through, she owned it. She laughed, twirled, stomped, and danced with such energy that you can’t help but smile.

And if her entrance was anything to go by, we bet her conversation with Jennifer Hudson was just as vibrant and full of surprises. Did you know she’s a classically trained opera singer? Oh, you’re in for a ride.

Also, can we talk about how stunning she looks in that brown dress? Brown-skinned women wearing brown will always be a winning combo.

Enjoy the video below

