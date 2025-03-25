Uzo Aduba’s Joyous Dance Through the Spirit Tunnel Is the Best Thing You’ll See Today

Every second of this video of Uzo Aduba dancing through the Spirit Tunnel will have you grinning from ear to ear.

The joy, the energy, every twirl, clap, and stomp of her feet as she locks eyes with the singer and moves in sync radiates pure happiness.

The Residence star was a recent guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show, and as is tradition, each guest makes their way through the Spirit Tunnel, lined with singers and cheerleaders on both sides. But Uzo didn’t just walk through, she owned it. She laughed, twirled, stomped, and danced with such energy that you can’t help but smile.

And if her entrance was anything to go by, we bet her conversation with Jennifer Hudson was just as vibrant and full of surprises. Did you know she’s a classically trained opera singer? Oh, you’re in for a ride.

Also, can we talk about how stunning she looks in that brown dress? Brown-skinned women wearing brown will always be a winning combo.

Enjoy the video below