Osas Ighodaro Is Giving Main Character Energy in This Brown Leather Look

Osas Ighodaro steps out in rich brown leather, proving once again that style and grace are second nature to her.
Osas Ighodaro captioned her latest Instagram post “Blessings upon blessings,” but we can’t help but add “Beauty upon beauty” to the mix.

The Nollywood is serving luxury in leather, and we’re here for every moment of it. In a series of stunning photos, Osas steps out in a brown leather dress that hugs her figure flawlessly. The form-fitting, sleeveless midi features a deep V-neckline and sculpted lines that highlight her silhouette effortlessly.

She keeps it sleek with minimal jewellery, cascading waves, and barely-there makeup, because when you look this good, less is more.

If you’ve been on the fence about brown, Osas just made the case for it. And really, has a colour ever not worked on her?

See the photos for yourself

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

