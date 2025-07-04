Connect with us

Living Scoop Style

Omowunmi Dada’s Dress Matched the Koi Fish in Bali And We’re Obsessed

Living Scoop

Chlöe Bailey’s Birthday Shoot Was Minimal, Bold & Utterly Chic | See Photos

Living Music Promotions

Martell renews Partnership with Davido for a 3rd term, Unveiling Afrobeats Live in Paris

Living Scoop Style

It's Daniel Etim Effiong's Birthday! See His Stylish & Soulful Photoshoot

Living Scoop

Adekunle Gold Launches 5 Star Care to Support 1,000 Sickle Cell Warriors in Lagos

Living Scoop

Kiekie’s Birthday Dress Just Declared Her Era of Generational Wealth

Living Scoop Style

Yvonne Orji’s Bali Trip Is Basically a Hot Girl Healing Retreat | See Photos

Living Sweet Spot

Made Kuti’s Birthday Message to Nedo Is the Kind of Romance We Crave

Living Scoop

Chude Jideonwo’s 40th Had Surprise Speeches, a Dance Floor & a Private Island | See Photos

Living Scoop Style

Veekee James Wore Three Outfits to Her 30th Birthday & Every One Slayed | See Photos

Living

Omowunmi Dada’s Dress Matched the Koi Fish in Bali And We’re Obsessed

Omowunmi Dada nails the luxe vacation look in Bali with a flowing orange dress, bold accessories, soft glam, and colours that echo the koi fish beneath her boat.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Here’s a travel tip: If Indonesia is on your mind, skip the guesswork and head straight to Bali. And once you’re there, consider how Omowunmi Dada did it.

The actress is currently living her best getaway life and sharing dreamy photos that feel like pages from a fashion travel diary. In each one, she’s seated in a bright yellow boat floating on a pond filled with vibrant koi fish. She wears a flowing orange maxi dress, detailed with circular prints and pleated colour-block accents in green and yellow. The dress blends seamlessly into the scene, echoing the warm tones of the fish swimming just beneath her.

She completes the look with floral yellow earrings and a structured mustard handbag that pairs beautifully with both her dress and the boat. Her voluminous curls fall gracefully over her shoulders, and her glowing makeup ties everything together with effortless charm.

“Relationship status: IN LOVE WITH BALI,” she writes in her caption, adding, “Bali has always been a dream vacation destination and I’m so loving it!”

See photos

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omowunmi Dada (@omowunmi_dada)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php