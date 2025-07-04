Omowunmi Dada’s Dress Matched the Koi Fish in Bali And We’re Obsessed

Here’s a travel tip: If Indonesia is on your mind, skip the guesswork and head straight to Bali. And once you’re there, consider how Omowunmi Dada did it.

The actress is currently living her best getaway life and sharing dreamy photos that feel like pages from a fashion travel diary. In each one, she’s seated in a bright yellow boat floating on a pond filled with vibrant koi fish. She wears a flowing orange maxi dress, detailed with circular prints and pleated colour-block accents in green and yellow. The dress blends seamlessly into the scene, echoing the warm tones of the fish swimming just beneath her.

She completes the look with floral yellow earrings and a structured mustard handbag that pairs beautifully with both her dress and the boat. Her voluminous curls fall gracefully over her shoulders, and her glowing makeup ties everything together with effortless charm.

“Relationship status: IN LOVE WITH BALI,” she writes in her caption, adding, “Bali has always been a dream vacation destination and I’m so loving it!”

See photos