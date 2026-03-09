Awww! Femi Otedola Called Tolani, Cuppy & Temi His Greatest Investments for International Women’s Day

Femi Otedola called his three daughters his “greatest investments” for International Women’s Day and posted a photo to go with it, and honestly the photo makes the case better than any caption could.

Tolani, Cuppy and Temi showed up coordinated in soft whites and creams alongside their father, who wore a powder blue suit and the expression of a man who is fully aware of how well he is doing in life. Cuppy wore a white midi dress with floral lace detailing at the neckline and a full skirt, hair in a short sharp bob, looking settled and composed after a month-long social media hiatus and spiritual fast at the start of 2026.

Temi, fresh off a triple wedding celebration with Mr Eazi that took guests from Monaco to Dubai to Iceland, wore a blush draped top with wide-leg trousers and sunglasses in her hair, which is the exact vibe of someone who has just had the most eventful year of their life and is now exhaling. Tolani wore a flowing semi-sheer wrap dress with billowy sleeves and layered gold necklaces, easy and distinct in the way she always is.

The backdrop of oversized coral flowers and soft blue balloons made the whole thing feel like a celebration, which it was. Four Otedolas, one photo, and a very happy International Women’s Day.

See photos