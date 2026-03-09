Connect with us

Awww! Femi Otedola Called Tolani, Cuppy & Temi His Greatest Investments for International Women's Day

Happy International Women's Day 2026! This One Is for Every Nigerian Woman Doing the Most

How Did Victoria Mboko Become WTA No. 10? The Full Rise of Congolese-Canadian Tennis's Newest Star

Double Crown! Wunmi Mosaku Wins Best Supporting Actress for "Sinners" at the NAACP Image Awards

"Our Crown Has Already Been Bought and Paid For": Viola Davis Said Everything at the NAACP Image Awards

19 Year Old Congolese Canadian Victoria Mboko Ranks World No 10 in Women’s Tennis

Mercy Johnson Okojie Launches New Children's Book "YOU-berty"

Proud Moment! Ken Nwadiogbu Wins the 2026 Young Generation Art Award in Berlin

Tiwa Savage Launches Music Foundation and Partners With Berklee to Train African Creatives

2026 BAFTA Full Winners List: Wunmi Mosaku, Akinola Davies Jr. and Wale Davies Win Big

Femi Otedola’s International Women’s Day post featured a rare family photo with daughters Tolani, Cuppy and Temi, all coordinated in soft whites and creams, and the caption calling them his greatest investments has the internet in its feelings.
Femi Otedola with his daughters Cuppy, Temi Ajibade, and Tolani Otedola in coordinated white and cream outfits for International Women's Day 2026.

Femi Otedola with his daughters DJ Cuppy, Temi Ajibade, and Tolani Otedola in coordinated white and cream outfits for International Women’s Day 2026. Photo Credit: Femi Otedola/Instagram

Femi Otedola called his three daughters his “greatest investments” for International Women’s Day and posted a photo to go with it, and honestly the photo makes the case better than any caption could.

Tolani, Cuppy and Temi showed up coordinated in soft whites and creams alongside their father, who wore a powder blue suit and the expression of a man who is fully aware of how well he is doing in life. Cuppy wore a white midi dress with floral lace detailing at the neckline and a full skirt, hair in a short sharp bob, looking settled and composed after a month-long social media hiatus and spiritual fast at the start of 2026.

Temi, fresh off a triple wedding celebration with Mr Eazi that took guests from Monaco to Dubai to Iceland, wore a blush draped top with wide-leg trousers and sunglasses in her hair, which is the exact vibe of someone who has just had the most eventful year of their life and is now exhaling. Tolani wore a flowing semi-sheer wrap dress with billowy sleeves and layered gold necklaces, easy and distinct in the way she always is.

The backdrop of oversized coral flowers and soft blue balloons made the whole thing feel like a celebration, which it was. Four Otedolas, one photo, and a very happy International Women’s Day.

