Mercy Johnson Okojie Launches New Children’s Book “YOU-berty”

Mercy Johnson Okojie has been quiet on social media lately, and it turns out she had very good reason to be. The Nollywood star and mother of four just pulled back the curtain on everything she has been working on, and the list is longer than most people manage in an entire year.

First, the news that is going to resonate with a lot of parents. Mercy has written a book on puberty, titled, “YOU-berty,” for children aged 10 to 13, designed to guide young minds through one of the most significant transitions of their lives with clarity, confidence, and the right information. As a mother of four, she knows this territory well. She and her husband Prince Odianosen Okojie are parents to Purity, Henry, Island, and Angel, which means she is navigating these conversations at home as much as she is putting them on the page.

That is not all. She is currently studying Functional Medicine at the Rockwell School of Holistic Medicine, which she describes as “intense but incredibly fulfilling.” She has also signed on as a brand ambassador, details of which are coming soon, and has taken on a new role as Special Adviser on Public Engagement and Advocacy to the Executive Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

In her own words: “This season is stretching me, refining me, and reminding me that we can wear many hats and still wear them well to the glory of God.”