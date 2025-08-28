Mercy Johnson Okojie Rings in Her Birthday in Gorgeous Crochet Style

Look who just got a year older! It’s Mercy Johnson Okojie, the Nollywood star celebrating her special day in style.

She shared a carousel of stunning photos from her birthday shoot, and we’re loving every frame. In one shot, Mercy poses solo against a rocky coastline, wearing a hand-crocheted turquoise crop top with a matching bandeau underneath, paired with a full-length rainbow maxi skirt in a classic ripple stitch. The colours pop beautifully against the natural backdrop, giving off full bohemian beach vibes.

Flip to the next image, and you get the full story: a family beach moment. Kids, denim, t-shirts, and carefree smiles surround her, creating a scene that is effortlessly joyful.

Is crochet officially having its moment this season? It certainly seems so. Mercy’s design is the same style, but in different colours, that Veekee James wore two months ago while on vacation in Capetown.

See more photos of Mercy’s shoot below.

