Tiwa Savage & Jamil Are Having Their Mother-Son Travel Story in Tokyo | See Photos

Mother-son travel goals: Tiwa Savage explores Tokyo’s traditions and colourful streets with Jamil.
2 hours ago

Photo Credit: Tiwa Savage/Instagram

Tiwa Savage is giving us a front-row seat to her Tokyo trip, and it’s impossible not to fall a little in love with the city through her photos. She’s there with her son, Jamil, sharing both the sights and the experiences, from quiet tea ceremonies to strolls through gardens and streets that feel like they’re straight out of a film.

Her kimono moment is a highlight: pale pink silk covered in cherry blossoms, wide sleeves, and a coral obi cinched at the waist. Her hair is swept into a low updo with a red flower tucked in. Sitting on tatami mats, she and Jamil take part in a traditional tea ceremony, and she even adds a floral fan and a bamboo-handled handbag for the full effect.

Scrolling through the carousel feels like tagging along on her trip. It’s a mini travel story. You see the city through Tiwa’s lens: moments with her son, colourful streets, and playful new experiences. It’s a mix of culture, style, and mother-son moments that’s easy to imagine yourself joining.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage)

