Connect with us

Sports Style

We’re Taking Style Notes From Funke Akindele’s All-Denim Outfit

Scoop Sports

FIBA AfroBasket 2025: Angola Crowned Champions After Defeating Mali for Record 12th Title

Scoop Sports

Eberechi Eze Joins Arsenal: Five Things to Know About the South London Star with Nigerian Roots

Inspired Scoop Sports Style

Footballer, Scientist, Fashion Girl: Michelle Alozie Is Living the Dream in Three Dimensions

Scoop Sports

History Made! D’Tigress Rise to 8th in FIBA Women’s World Rankings

Scoop Sports

NBA and FIBA Announce 2025 Basketball Without Borders Africa Camp in Kigali

Events Sports

First Exit Alert! Danboskid Leaves the Big Brother Naija 10 House

Inspired Scoop Sports

Congolese-Canadian Star Victoria Mboko Defeats Naomi Osaka to Claim First WTA Title in Montreal

News Scoop Sports

Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie Just Got Nominated for the Ballon d’Or Yachine Trophy

Sports

Victoria Mboko Just Defeated Elena Rybakina & Is Headed to Her First WTA Final

Sports

We’re Taking Style Notes From Funke Akindele’s All-Denim Outfit

Denim, upgraded: Funke Akindele’s all-blue outfit mixes streetwear with high-fashion flair.
Avatar photo

Published

55 minutes ago

 on

Ever thought you could pull off head-to-toe denim without looking like you raided your dad’s closet? Funke Akindele proves it’s not only possible, it can look seriously chic. The Nollywood star, who recently celebrated her birthday, opted for a coordinated denim look that played with shades from pale sky blue to mid-tone indigo. An oversized denim jacket sat casually over an off-shoulder top or dress, while flared trousers, complete with frayed hems and purposeful distressing, kept things contemporary and a little unexpected.

Details are everything here. A sparkling diamond tennis necklace contrasted beautifully with the casual fabric, and a cocktail ring on her finger added a hint of glamour. Sleek, straight hair and a bold red lip anchored the look, showing that careful grooming can elevate even the most familiar wardrobe staples. What’s most impressive is the balance between relaxed silhouettes and precise styling. Funke takes denim, a fabric so often relegated to weekends and casual outings, and transforms it into something editorial, layered, and texturally interesting.

This is streetwear with a sense of occasion: oversized proportions, raw edges, and a mix of washes keep it modern, while the accessories signal that casual doesn’t have to mean plain. If you’ve ever underestimated denim, Funke is here to remind you that with the right approach, it can look utterly polished, surprisingly luxe, and absolutely worth copying.

See photos below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php