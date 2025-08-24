Funke Akindele’s Birthday Look Is All Gold Everything!

Connect with us

Funke Akindele steps into 48 glowing in gold. The Nollywood star chose a custom OSHOBOR Ghille Suit dripping in metallic fringe and attitude.
Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Funke Akindele‘s birthday shoot for her 48th birthday had so many things. It had love, it had a big smile — that wide smile Funke is known for. It’s got style, it’s got shine, attitude, but above all, it’s got gold!

The actress and filmmaker stepped into her new year wrapped in a custom Gold Ghille Suit designed by OSHOBOR,  a showpiece that feels just right for Nigeria’s queen of the box office.

The outfit is made from metallic fringe with a textured finish that gives it richness and depth. It’s bold, striking, and unapologetically celebratory. It’s the kind of piece that makes its own statement without needing much else.

To keep the spotlight on the garment, Funke wore her hair pulled back in a sleek style that framed her face, with glowing makeup in warm tones to match the mood of the look. A pair of statement earrings in shades of green, pink, and gold added a touch of playful detail.

The entire look feels like a declaration. Golden, confident, and unforgettable.

See more photos below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

