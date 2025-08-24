Funke Akindele’s Birthday Look Is All Gold Everything!

Funke Akindele‘s birthday shoot for her 48th birthday had so many things. It had love, it had a big smile — that wide smile Funke is known for. It’s got style, it’s got shine, attitude, but above all, it’s got gold!

The actress and filmmaker stepped into her new year wrapped in a custom Gold Ghille Suit designed by OSHOBOR, a showpiece that feels just right for Nigeria’s queen of the box office.

The outfit is made from metallic fringe with a textured finish that gives it richness and depth. It’s bold, striking, and unapologetically celebratory. It’s the kind of piece that makes its own statement without needing much else.

To keep the spotlight on the garment, Funke wore her hair pulled back in a sleek style that framed her face, with glowing makeup in warm tones to match the mood of the look. A pair of statement earrings in shades of green, pink, and gold added a touch of playful detail.

The entire look feels like a declaration. Golden, confident, and unforgettable.

See more photos below