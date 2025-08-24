Two More Gone! Victory & Gigi Jasmine Evicted from BBNaija Season 10

We knew two housemates would be evicted tonight, but what we didn’t see coming was that it would be Victory and Gigi Jasmine. Their departure sent an emotional wave through the Big Brother Naija house, with hugs and heartfelt farewells filling the room as they stepped out and back into the real world, leaving 22 housemates to continue the race for the crown.

For Victory, it’s been a four-week run packed with memorable moments. From wearing the Head of House crown, to navigating ex-love stories and even a surprise marriage proposal, he made sure his time in the house was anything but quiet. A psychologist by passion, Victory had always said his life was like a movie. Now, he leaves the house with chapters full of twists, turns and a flair for the unexpected.

Jasmine, on the other hand, walked into the 10/10 house like a star and left like one too. The DJ and entertainer gave us a whirlwind of highlights — from bold stories to show-stopping energy — proving she truly was, in her own words, “a definite 10.” For Jasmine, the show was never just about surviving the week; it was about making an impact, showcasing her talent, and captivating audiences with both her sound and her spirit.

The game moves on, the stakes get higher, and with 22 housemates still standing, it’s safe to say — the 10/10 season is just getting started.

