Yoruba Bride Meets Efik Groom! Doyin & Victory’s Trad Was All Shades of Beautiful

Love and culture are a stellar combination. For Doyin and Victory, their meet-cute at a law firm has led them to a vibrant Yoruba-Efik traditional wedding shortly after their intimate civil wedding.

For their big day, the lovely duo honoured both their heritages in grand style. Doyin made a stunning bride in her white embroidered aso-oke, while Victory was a dapper groom in his crisp white agbada for the Yoruba celebration. Then they changed into traditional attire honouring Victory’s Efik culture: Doyin in a beautiful red dress and Victory in his shirt and wrapper. The ceremony was filled with rich wedding rites, joyful festivities, and unwavering love. Love gave these two the perfect chance; they took it, and through these beautiful wedding photos, we can see the amazing results. 😍

Enjoy their wedding photos below and see their white wedding here:

Credit

