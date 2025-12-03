Yoruba Bride Meets Efik Groom! Doyin & Victory’s Trad Was All Shades of Beautiful

Connect with us

Love and culture are a stellar combination. For Doyin and Victory, their meet-cute at a law firm has led them to a vibrant Yoruba-Efik traditional wedding shortly after their intimate civil wedding. 

For their big day, the lovely duo honoured both their heritages in grand style. Doyin made a stunning bride in her white embroidered aso-oke, while Victory was a dapper groom in his crisp white agbada for the Yoruba celebration. Then they changed into traditional attire honouring Victory’s Efik culture: Doyin in a beautiful red dress and Victory in his shirt and wrapper. The ceremony was filled with rich wedding rites, joyful festivities, and unwavering love. Love gave these two the perfect chance; they took it, and through these beautiful wedding photos, we can see the amazing results. 😍

Enjoy their wedding photos below and see their white wedding here:

Credit

Bride @doyinadeg
Groom @Victoryabang
Content creator @Shotsbydeb___
Makeup @lushbeauty_X_
Agbada stylist @foremost_oyewole_stitches
Bridal stylist @crowncare_couture
Decoration @jollyjuddy_events
Event planner @jollyjuddy_Events
DJ @djteeskillz_
Food @cakesnpastrisng
Light @csi_exprience
Small chops @annabelbeniah
Chilling @justchill_services
Alaga @boma_innovations
Barbecue @labi_of_africa

