They Met at Work – Now, Doyin & Victory Are Sealing It Forever on the Altar

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

It wasn’t so long ago that we celebrated Doyin and Victory’s intimate civil wedding, and now the lovebirds have taken one more step into forever, as they walked down the aisle into their lovely white wedding.

They met while working at the same law firm, soon connected, and became great friends.  Their story got even sweeter when, by some twist of fate, they got stuck in traffic together, a moment that only deepened their beautiful bond. From initially hesitating to being his girlfriend to now saying yes to forever, their love set sail! Their stunning white wedding photos are a true reflection of their sweet love and chemistry. Doyin looked radiant in her gorgeous dress, accompanied by her equally charming groom, Victory, in his crisp white suit. As they sealed their union surrounded by loved ones, the next chapter of their love story began, and we’re absolutely thrilled to see them get their happily ever after. 😍

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

Credit

Bride @doyinadeg
Groom @Victoryabang
Decoration @jollyjuddy_events
Event planner @jollyjuddy_Events
DJ @djteeskillz_
Food @cakesnpastrisng
Light @csi_exprience
Small chops @annabelbeniah
Chilling @justchill_services
Alaga @boma_innovations

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

.

