This Stunning Bridal Robe Is All You Need for a Perfect Wedding Morning

Your wedding day begins in those lovely morning moments, surrounded by your closest friends, getting glammed up and wrapped in something that makes you feel gorgeous and ready for forever.

To achieve this romantic feeling, Style by JC designed this stunning lace bridal robe, and it’s absolutely breathtaking. From the detached halter neckline to the corset and draped, slit skirt, this look would have you starting your big day on a stunning note. A makeup look as glamorous as this is the only way to go, and House of Tunmi completely nailed it. For that whimsical touch, Bounty Beauty by Yossie stepped in with this ethereal half-up, half-down hairdo, with soft curls framing the face on both sides. You deserve to feel absolutely radiant on your big day, right from the moment you wake up. So slip into something beautiful like this ensemble, sip on some champagne, and soak in every lovely second of your wedding morning.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Bridal Stylist @stylingbyazeez_xx

Designer @_stylebyjc

Makeup @houseoftunmi

Hairstylist @bountybeautybyyossie

Hair @mydiamondhairandco

Earrings @pelz_signature

Videography @_fitfilms

Photography @_fitstudios_