This Bride Brought Main Character Energy to Her Traditional Wedding | Watch

What’s a wedding without the excitement, the fire vibes and energy? In today’s video, the bride and her girls absolutely understood the vibe assignment, bringing plenty of pizzazz.

The bride, in her stunning red dress, stepped into the frame with fierce energy, ready to take on her big day with no dull moments. With her girls all lined up and giving fabulous glam and style, she danced through the middle, strutting confidently and singing along to the vibrant tunes of ‘ Who’s Dat Girl’ by Ayra Starr and Rema. The aura, style, energy— all a solid 10! She knows the day is all about her and she’s serving hot looks while at it. There’s no doubt whatsoever that she is truly that girl! 👌🏾

Enjoy the video below:

 

