Nigel Went From Stealing Marvellous’ Heart at an Event to Sweeping Her Off Her Feet With a Seaside Proposal

True love doesn’t leave you wondering, uncertain or second-guessing. It’s direct and sure, almost like the feeling of finding a peaceful home in a person.

From the very first day Marvellous met Nigel at an event, the stars aligned in their favour and everything just seemed to fall into place immediately. With Nigel’s intentionality, soft nature, and noble character, he quickly captured Marvellous’ heart. She found a kind of peace in him that she had never felt before, and their bond just kept deepening as the days went by. Home is where the heart is, and together, this lovely duo are set to build one together! Nigel made sure of that with this breathtaking seaside proposal.

Marvellous was completely caught off guard by this sweet surprise. Waiting for them was a truly romantic set-up: light pink flowers framed in a heart shape with petals in the middle and candlelights to illuminate their love. Nigel got down on one knee, asked her to marry him, and she said yes! Set against an enchanting sunset backdrop, the lovebirds pledged their hearts to forever, intimately savouring the beautiful moment as they unlocked their newest chapter. Their proposal photos are so heartwarming and beautiful, and we are completely swooning over the beauty of each frame. 😍

How we met

By the bride, Marvellous:

We met at an event, and something in my heart settled in a way I still cannot fully explain. His nature and his energy were something I instantly appreciated because they were nothing like the usual experience of being approached by a man. There was a softness in the way he came toward me that caught me off guard in the best way. I didn’t feel chased or treated like someone to win over. He approached me with so much respect and gentleness, even the way he held my hand felt like a scene from a fairytale, and in that moment, I could see the sincerity in him. His character showed so clearly, and I felt safe in a way I had never felt before. From that day, we have not gone a single day without speaking. He has been intentional with me since the very beginning, and being with him has always felt safe, natural and right. I think deep down we both always knew this day would come, but now that it is here, we literally could not be happier.

