Beauty Look
Who Says Edo Brides Must Wear Red? This Black & Gold Look Is Breathtaking!
When you think of Edo traditional bridal looks, you would most definitely think of red. But what happens when a bride takes the bold step of wearing black? The result is striking and absolutely breathtaking.
Styled by Doxa is serving us something truly extraordinary with this black and gold Edo bridal look. We’re talking intricate beadings across the bodice and a draped skirt, with golden palettes decorating the ensemble. Now that’s one stunning look! To honour the rich Edo culture, Okuku by Ojone styled the Okuku perfectly, upright and regal. The beautiful makeup by Beauty by Darasimi came with a glamorous, glowy finish. One way to honour your roots is by being dynamic with them, refining them to fit your own preferences. If you’re a bride-to-be who wants something refreshing yet absolutely bold and fabulous, this look offers the perfect blueprint.
Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:
Credit
Outfit: @styled.by.doxa
Makeup: @beautybydarasimi
Beads: @justbeadit_ng
Photography: @j12_picturess
Okuku stylist: @okuku_by_ojone
Hairstylist: @mo_stylush
Content creator: @__captured_byheesha_