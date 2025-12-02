Watch This Groom and His Squad Gather For Heartfelt Prayers at His Wedding

It’s always a beautiful feeling to have your favourite people surround you on your big day, even more when you get to spend time bonding.

Before proceeding down the aisle, this groom and his groomsmen gathered for a heartwarming moment of prayer and worship. Their voices harmonised beautifully as they sang worship songs together. Holding hands and circling the groom, they committed the day into God’s hands. The groom is truly blessed to have such great friends by his side on his big day, giving him a powerful send-off into forever. This beautiful display of brotherhood and faith is absolutely heartwarming, one we hope to see shine bright in many other weddings. 😍

Enjoy the video below: