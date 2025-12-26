Dede Ashiogwu’s Red Christmas Look Is Pure Holiday Glam | See Photos

We’re putting the radio on and singing “Lady in Red, is dancing with me,” and for good reason. Dede Ashiogwu stepped onto the timeline this Christmas in a look that immediately held our attention. The Big Brother Naija star is no stranger to strong fashion moments, but this festive appearance might be one of her most striking in recent memory.

Let’s get into the details. The colour is red — fitting for the season — and the dress, designed by 2207bytbally, makes a clear statement. It features a sculptural strapless bodice with a bold three-dimensional rosette at the bust, finished with crystal embellishments arranged in a heart shape at the centre. It’s the kind of detail that draws you in without trying too hard.

The silhouette is equally considered. The gown falls into a fitted, ruched column that follows the body closely, with gathered satin running down the length of the skirt. Then there’s the cape. A sheer red train flows from the bodice and trails behind her, pooling gently on the floor and lending the look a grand, almost ceremonial feel.

Styling is kept simple to let the dress speak. Dede wears her hair sleek and straight, pairs the look with minimal jewellery, just a fine necklace, and finishes with a classic red lip that ties everything together. Set against an ornate, cream-coloured carved doorway, the look feels considered and timeless, with the architectural backdrop adding a quiet sense of occasion.

