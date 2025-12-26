The Ultimate Boxing Day Survival Guide: How to Recover and Relax After Christmas

So, Christmas is done. You’ve survived the family gatherings, dodged the “when are you getting married?” questions, and consumed enough jollof rice to feed a small village. Your waistband is tight, your social battery is at 2%, and you’re staring at today, Boxing Day, wondering what on earth you’re supposed to do with yourself.

Well, friend, we’ve got you sorted. Whether you’re the type who wants to pretend the outside world doesn’t exist or you’re ready to reclaim your life, here’s your complete guide to making Boxing Day actually enjoyable.

Become One With Your Sofa

Let’s be real, after the chaos of Christmas Day, doing absolutely nothing sounds like a five-star holiday plan. And you know what? That’s completely valid.

The Full Laziness Package:

Stay in your pyjamas until an ungodly hour (3 PM is perfectly acceptable)

Watch that series you’ve been meaning to start since October

Order takeaway because cooking is cancelled until further notice

Ignore every single WhatsApp group chat notification

Take strategic naps throughout the day (we call this “recovering”)

The beauty of Boxing Day is that there are zero expectations. Christmas was for showing up and being present. Boxing Day is for horizontal living and pretending your phone is broken.

The Great Escape

Had enough of family time? Need to remember what personal space feels like? Boxing Day is your get-out-of-jail-free card.

Ways to Reclaim Your Peace:

Go to the cinema (bonus: it’s air-conditioned and quiet)

Take yourself on a solo lunch date

Visit that friend you’ve been meaning to catch up with

Hit the gym and pretend you didn’t spend yesterday eating your feelings

If anyone asks where you’re going, just say “errands.” It’s vague enough to be believable and specific enough to stop further questions.

The Post-Christmas Clean-Up

Alright, some of you are those organised people who can’t relax until everything is sorted. We see you, and honestly? Respect.

Get Your Life Together Activities:

Do that laundry mountain that’s been giving you anxiety

Reorganise your wardrobe (all those Christmas gifts need somewhere to go)

Meal prep for the week ahead (because Monday is coming whether we like it or not)

Sort through your phone—delete blurry photos, back up important ones

Look, if you clean on Boxing Day, you’re either incredibly productive or avoiding family members. Either way, your space will look fantastic.

The Social Butterfly Route

For those who somehow still have social energy left (who are you people?), Boxing Day is perfect for low-key hangouts.

Chill Social Options:

Brunch with friends to debrief on Christmas drama

Game night at someone’s house (bring your own snacks though)

Beach hangout or outdoor picnic

Visit friends you didn’t see on Christmas Day

House party hopping if your area is doing the rounds

The key here is “low-key.” Nobody has the energy for full glam. If you can show up in casual clothes and everyone’s fine with it, that’s your vibe.

Self-Care Sunday (On A Friday)

Christmas can be overwhelming, and Boxing Day is the perfect time to pour back into yourself.

Pamper Yourself Options:

Face masks, hair treatments, the full spa experience at home

Read that book you’ve been ignoring

Journal about your year (we’re almost at the finish line)

Meditation or yoga if that’s your thing

Catch up on sleep. Seriously, just sleep

This is your reminder that rest is productive. You don’t have to be doing something every minute of the day.

Plan Your New Year’s Eve

Look, we’re less than a week away from 2026. If you’re the type who needs plans, now is the time to sort it out before everything gets booked up.

Get Ahead Activities:

Research NYE events or parties

Coordinate with your friend group about plans

Book reservations if you’re doing dinner

Start thinking about what you’re wearing (but don’t stress it yet)

Decide if you’re staying in or going out (both are valid choices)

Check details for a church crossover service if that’s part of your New Year tradition

Or you could do absolutely nothing and wing it on the day. That’s also a perfectly acceptable strategy.

So whether you’re out there conquering the world or becoming one with your mattress, do it with your full chest. There’s no wrong answer here. Just make sure you’re doing what genuinely makes you happy, not what you think you should be doing.

And remember: the Christmas season isn’t over until you’ve finished all the leftovers and taken down the decorations. Since most of us will still have leftovers in February and decorations up until Easter, you’ve got time.