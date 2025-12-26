Kaybobo’s Red Yoruba Agbada Is Giving All the Festive Vibe

Christmas may have been yesterday, and the premiere of Toyin Abraham’s “Oversabi Aunty” may have already passed, an event for which Kaybobo wore a striking red agbada, but since it is red, and red is the colour of the festive season, we can’t help but admire his outfit once more.

His look featured a traditional Yoruba agbada in a bold red, accented with white vertical stripes that ran the length of the garment. The aso-oke attire was made up of three pieces that together created a commanding silhouette: the agbada (outer robe), the inner buba and trousers, and a matching cap.

Kaybobo completed his look with layers of coral beads around the neck, a classic touch of Yoruba tradition. He paired the outfit with black patent shoes and carried himself with a poise that made the look impossible to overlook.