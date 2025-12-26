Connect with us

Scoop Style

Kaybobo’s Red Yoruba Agbada Is Giving All the Festive Vibe

BN TV Cuisine Scoop

This Easy Almond Cake Is Soft, Nutty and Perfect for the Festive Season

Scoop

The Ultimate Boxing Day Survival Guide: How to Recover and Relax After Christmas

Scoop Style

Dede Ashiogwu’s Red Christmas Look Is Pure Holiday Glam | See Photos

Scoop Style

Christmas 2025: The Coordinated Looks, Photoshoots & Style Moments We’re Loving

Living Scoop

Spending Christmas Alone? Here’s How to Make It Fun, Cozy & Meaningful

Culture Scoop

Eyo Festival 2025: Your Complete Guide to Lagos's Most Iconic Cultural Event

Arts Inspired Scoop Sports

Yinka Ilori Is the Designer Behind AFCON 2025’s Man of the Match Trophy

News Scoop Sports

Nigeria Wins 2–1 Against Tanzania in AFCON 2025 Opener

Scoop Style Weddings

A Love Story in Purple: Ifedayo Agoro & Frank Itom’s Traditional Wedding Look

Scoop

Kaybobo’s Red Yoruba Agbada Is Giving All the Festive Vibe

Kaybobo’s red Yoruba agbada, paired with coral beads and black shoes, is a festive look to remember.
Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Kaybobo/Instagram

Christmas may have been yesterday, and the premiere of Toyin Abraham’s “Oversabi Aunty” may have already passed, an event for which Kaybobo wore a striking red agbada, but since it is red, and red is the colour of the festive season, we can’t help but admire his outfit once more.

His look featured a traditional Yoruba agbada in a bold red, accented with white vertical stripes that ran the length of the garment. The aso-oke attire was made up of three pieces that together created a commanding silhouette: the agbada (outer robe), the inner buba and trousers, and a matching cap.

Kaybobo completed his look with layers of coral beads around the neck, a classic touch of Yoruba tradition. He paired the outfit with black patent shoes and carried himself with a poise that made the look impossible to overlook.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kaybobo (@kaybronsix)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php