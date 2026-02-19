Teniola Aladese in This Red Mini Dress Is Everything We Needed to See Today

Teniola Aladese just reminded us that red, done right, is in a category of its own. The actress and style figure stepped out in a pretty cute red mini dress, and the result is the kind of look that stays with you long after you have scrolled past it.

The dress itself is doing a lot of interesting things at once without feeling overcrowded. The bodice is structured in a corset-style fit with sheer mesh panels that give the silhouette a clean, considered shape. Then there are the three-dimensional red rose appliqués covering the bust and skirt, dense and sculptural, turning the dress from a great outfit into something closer to a wearable art piece.

What pulls the whole look into editorial territory is the deep burgundy chiffon train that drapes from the shoulders and trails behind her. It is a sharp contrast against the bright red of the dress, and it gives the look a length and weight that keeps it from reading as simply a mini dress.

She keeps the rest of the look clean. Strappy wine-toned sandals, a small structured chocolate brown bag, voluminous classic waves, and a bold red lip that ties everything back to the dress.

Teniola Aladese is wearing this one beautifully.