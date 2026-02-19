5 Rema Songs That Need to Be on Your 2026 Playlist Right Now

If you have been anywhere near a speaker, a party, or the internet in the last few years, you already know Rema. The Benin-born superstar is only 25 years old and he is already building a body of significant work. A 2025 Grammy nomination for Best Global Music Album. A sweep at the 2026 AFRIMA Awards where he took home Artiste of the Year. A sophomore album, “HEIS,” that did not just perform well on the charts but genuinely shifted the direction of a genre.

With “HEIS,” Rema introduced the world to Afrorave, his own corner of sound that pulls from traditional rhythms and pushes them into experimental trap territory. That balance between honouring where he comes from and refusing to stay in one place is exactly what makes Rema one of the most interesting artists Africa has produced in a long time.

If your 2026 playlist is missing something and you cannot quite put your finger on what, it is probably him. Here are five Rema tracks that deserve a permanent spot:

Benin Boys (feat. Shallipopi)

A heavy-hitting celebration of his heritage. This collaboration with fellow Benin City native Shallipopi is a high-energy anthem that fuses hometown pride with a dark, cinematic production. It’s the sound of two stars acknowledging their roots while conquering the world.

HEHEHE

This track is Rema at his most confident and experimental. Featuring his signature “manic” laughter and a high-tempo, synth-heavy beat, it serves as a bold declaration of his status as the “number one” (Heis) in the game. It’s unconventional, catchy, and pure “Afrorave.”

Secondhand (feat. Don Toliver)

A smooth, 2026 collaboration that proves Rema’s versatility. This track leans into a more atmospheric, trap-infused sound, blending his signature melodic flow with Don Toliver’s psychedelic vocals. It’s perfect for late-night drives or chilled-out lounge sessions

OZEBA

If you want to experience the “madness” of Rema’s current era, this is it. “OZEBA” features frenzied production and experimental vocal layering that makes it one of the most unique songs in the Afrobeats space right now.

Charm

A modern classic that still holds its weight in 2026. This track highlights the chilled-out, summertime mood that Rema mastered early on. It’s soulful, flirtatious, and remains one of his most-streamed tracks for its infectious, laid-back groove.