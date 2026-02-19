Simi Sanya & Femi Dapson Tie the Knot Legally in Second of Four Wedding Celebrations

Connect with us

Following their stunning brown and gold introduction, lifestyle influencer Simi Sanya and film producer Femi Dapson have officially tied the knot in a chic court wedding. This legal ceremony marks the second of four planned celebrations for #MeetTheDapsons26.
6 hours ago

Photo Credit: Simi Sanya/Instagram

Simi Sanya and Femi Dapson are officially, legally, beautifully married, and we are so happy for them. Yesterday, the couple made it official at their court ceremony, and Simi herself took to Instagram to announce it in the most straightforward and lovely way possible: “Legally Hitched. Mr & Mrs Dapson To You Forever.” If that does not make you smile, we do not know what will.

This was the second of what will be a four-part wedding celebration for the couple. Their journey began in November 2025 with a family introduction ceremony, and now with the legal chapter sealed, there is still more to come. Don’t you love a couple who knows how to take their time and savour every moment of the process?

Now, the looks. Simi walked into her legal wedding in a structured white mini-dress featuring a high neckline and long sleeves, and she wore it with the kind of confidence that makes a look memorable long after the day is over.  She balanced it beautifully with a sheer, waist-length organza veil that brought just the right amount of romance to the overall picture.

Femi, for his part, was every bit as dressed for the occasion. He chose a tailored beige double-breasted suit paired with a matching shirt and pocket square. The earthy tone complemented Simi’s white beautifully, and together they looked like a couple who had thought carefully about how they wanted to show up for this day.

Two down, two more celebrations to go. We will be watching, and we cannot wait to see what Simi and Femi have in store next.

A post shared by SimiSoFineSoFly💎 (@simisanyaa)

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

