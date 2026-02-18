FaddotheGreat Confirmed as Guinness World Record Holder for 50-Hour Marathon!

Ibitoye Kingfahd, popularly known as FaddotheGreat, has officially made history after completing the longest magic show ever recorded. His 50-hour performance, held at POP Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagosfrom November 27–29, 2025, shattered a 21-year-old Guinness World Record.

Over the course of more than two straight days, FaddotheGreat performed over 1,200 unique tricks, spanning card routines, mentalism, and stage illusions. Guinness rules ensured he could not repeat a trick within four hours, making the feat as much a test of creativity and endurance as it was of skill.

Before this record-breaking marathon, the title was held by Richard Smith from the United Kingdom, whose 30-hour-and-45-minute performance stood unchallenged since 2004. FaddotheGreat didn’t just break the record — he took it to a new level.

For Ibitoye, the record was about more than personal accomplishment. He has long spoken about the widespread misconceptions surrounding magic in Nigeria and across Africa, noting that the art form is often misunderstood and, as a result, limited in visibility and growth. His decision to attempt the Guinness World Record was intentional — a way to challenge that perception and reposition magic as a sophisticated craft rooted in skill, logic and creativity. By pushing the boundaries on such a visible platform, he set out to demonstrate that magic deserves recognition on the world’s biggest stages.

That commitment required serious preparation. FaddotheGreat, an engineering graduate of Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State, spent over a year designing his own props and preparing physically for the marathon. After the record was officially confirmed, he shared the news on Instagram alongside photos of him holding his Guinness World Record certificate, describing the achievement as a testament to faith and to the limitless potential within the nation. “This is a testament that God is good,” he said. “This win isn’t just for me, it’s for the entire nation and the limitless potential we all carry within us.”