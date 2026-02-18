Cardi B Surprises Fans by Bringing Out Grammy-Winner Tyla During ‘Little Miss Drama’ Tour in LA

Connect with us

Cardi B stunned the Los Angeles crowd at her ‘Little Miss Drama’ tour by bringing out 2026 Grammy-winner Tyla. The duo performed ‘Nice Guy’ and ‘Chanel’ from Cardi’s new album, turning a viral on-stage stumble into a historic night for fans of the Bronx rapper and the South African superstar.
If there is one thing about Cardi B, she certainly knows how to keep us on our toes and the crowd at her Los Angeles show just found out why. During her highly anticipated Little Miss Drama Tour, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper proved she is the ultimate professional when she transformed an accidental on-stage fall into an instant viral meme, laughing it off with the kind of grace only a Bronx queen could muster. However, the real “mic drop” moment came when she surprised the sold-out Kia Forum by bringing out South Africa’s very own golden girl, Tyla.

The energy in the arena shifted to a whole new level as the duo took to the stage to perform “Nice Guy” and “Chanel“, two standout tracks from Cardi’s record-breaking 2026 sophomore album, “Am I The Drama?.” It was a true link-up for the books, especially considering Tyla is currently basked in the glow of her recent win at the 2026 Grammy Awards, where she took home the award for Best African Music Performance.

Seeing the rap icon and the reigning Afro-pop princess share the stage felt like a beautiful bridge between global sounds, leaving the audience in a complete frenzy. From the choreography to the undeniable chemistry between the two stars, the night served as a high-profile celebration of their respective journeys on the global stage.

 

