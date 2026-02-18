Connect with us

Mke Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather Set for Congo: Here’s What We Know About the April 25 Exhibition

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather are set to face off in a historic exhibition match in the Democratic Republic of Congo on April 25, 2026. From the iconic venue in Kinshasa to the global streaming details, here is everything you need to know about this massive sporting event in the heart of Africa.
Published

6 hours ago

 on

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. are reportedly set to face off in an exhibition bout on 25 April 2026 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, marking a historic return of a major boxing event to the country.

The fight, which has been in discussion for months, is being organised by CSI Sports and Fight Sports. While it will not count towards either fighter’s professional record, it is already generating global interest, given the stature of the two names involved.

The choice of location is particularly symbolic. The Democratic Republic of the Congo, formerly known as Zaire. famously hosted the 1974 heavyweight championship clash between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman, widely remembered as the “Rumble in the Jungle.” More than five decades later, another high-profile boxing event is set to take place on Congolese soil, although the exact venue within the country has yet to be confirmed.

Tyson, who will be 59 at the time of the fight, competed exclusively as a heavyweight during his professional career and remains one of the sport’s most recognisable figures. He last stepped into the ring in November 2024 against Jake Paul in a highly publicised bout that reportedly attracted over 100 million viewers on Netflix.

Mayweather, 48, retired with an undefeated professional record of 50–0 and built his legacy on defensive precision, speed and ring intelligence. He never fought above 154 pounds during his career. Reports indicate he had been in talks for a potential rematch with Manny Pacquiao before discussions shifted towards the Tyson exhibition.

Because this is an exhibition match, there will be no official weight class attached. Instead, the bout is expected to operate under a mutually agreed catchweight arrangement. Given the significant size difference between the two  Tyson having competed as a heavyweight and Mayweather as a welterweight and light-middleweight, heavier gloves are expected to be used to provide additional protection.

Although the contest will not affect Mayweather’s undefeated record or alter Tyson’s professional legacy, the bout is anticipated to be a major commercial spectacle, bringing together two of boxing’s most dominant figures of the past four decades.

Further details, including broadcast arrangements and confirmation of the venue within the Democratic Republic of the Congo, are expected in the coming weeks.

