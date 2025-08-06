Meet Victoria Mboko: The Congolese-Canadian Tennis Prodigy Shaking Up the Sport

Victoria Mboko made headlines recently after a stunning straight-sets victory over world No. 2, Coco Gauff. The upset, which took place at the Canadian Open, sent a clear message to the tennis world: a new star is emerging, and she’s just getting started.

At 18, Mboko’s poise on court is that of someone twice her age. She played with a calm precision, returning Gauff’s power shots with measured control, and her serve — clocking speeds over 110mph — spoke volumes of how much she’s evolved since her junior days. But for those who’ve been paying attention, this was never a surprise.

Born in Montreal to Congolese parents, Victoria Mboko is the youngest by seven years of four tennis-playing siblings. She picked up a tennis racket at the age of five. Her older brother, a competitive player himself, was her first inspiration.

That love quickly transformed into ambition. By age nine, she had joined Tennis Canada’s development program. At eleven, she was traveling internationally for junior tournaments. In 2022, she reached the semi-finals of the Wimbledon Juniors, a first for a Black Canadian girl, and broke into the top 10 of the ITF Junior rankings.

What sets Mboko apart, according to coaches and commentators, is her versatility. She plays an aggressive baseline game, but she’s equally comfortable at the net. Her footwork is sharp, and her mental game, often the toughest part for young players, is unusually strong. “I’m very impressed with how cool, calm and collected she was on the court,” said former Wimbledon finalist Genie Bouchard. “She looked much more mature than her 18 years of age. You see her on the court and she’s handling it like she’s done it a hundred times.”

Off the court, Mboko is soft-spoken but focused. She’s a fan of Serena Williams, obviously, but also looks up to players like Ons Jabeur and Frances Tiafoe, who are breaking boundaries in their own ways.

“She’s very athletic. She’s a great ball striker, and she seems pretty positive out there on the court, doesn’t get really too negative,” Gauff said. “I don’t know her too well, but I have spoken to her a little bit since Rome. I think she has a great support system around her, and that’s important when you’re young and on tour. Hopefully, we have many more battles, and I look forward to playing her again in the future.”

Her win over Coco Gauff is being seen by many as a passing of the torch, or at least, a glimpse into the future of women’s tennis. Gauff herself was once the teenage phenom shaking up the sport. Now, Mboko might be next.

As she continues her season, Mboko remains grounded. “Not every match I’m going to be in control, so we also work a lot on my defensive game and counterpunching a lot,” she said. “I’m sure there are so many girls out there who can hit way harder than me, so to be able to move well is also very important.”