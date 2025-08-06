Connect with us

Watch William Benson Talk About Becoming Efemini in To Kill A Monkey with BellaNaija

Tiwa Savage & Skepta Capture the Beauty of a Private Love in "On The Low"

Omari Hardwick Made the Spirit Tunnel His Stage in Head-to-Toe Red

Tyla and Wizkid Turn Up the Chemistry in the Visual for "Dynamite"

Tina Knowles Danced Through the Spirit Tunnel Like the Icon She Is In a Fierce Red Look

Bucci Franklin Talks To Kill A Monkey, Nollywood’s Global Moment & His Next Big Move with BellaNaija

Timi & Busola Dakolo Give Us Real-Life Romance in the "Hard Guy" Music Video

Falz Throws the Most Stylish Nigerian Party in His “No Less” Video

AG Baby Keeps It Black, Bold and Unbothered in the “Coco Money” Video

This Easy Beef Stew & Turmeric Rice by Ify’s Kitchen Is the Midweek Dinner Fix You Need

William Benson speaks to BellaNaija about his transformative role as Efemini in To Kill A Monkey and what the story reveals about identity, masculinity, and survival.
When Kemi Adetiba took to Instagram in early 2023 to say she hadn’t found the “magic” for the role of Efemini Edewor in “To Kill A Monkey,” the search felt urgent. “We’ve had reads from accomplished actors… Still, no one sparks for this character,” she wrote. Two years later, that spark came blazing through, and it looked like William Benson.

William, the Nigerian actor, playwright and filmmaker whose career stretches over three decades, is no stranger to transformation. He’s worked his way up from stage plays and radio dramas in the early ’90s to becoming one of Nollywood’s most seasoned performers. But stepping into the shoes of Efemini Edewor for the hit Netflix series “To Kill A Monkey” felt different, personal, even.

In this exclusive conversation with BellaNaija, William opens up about his journey: growing up, playing Fela Anikulapo in a school play, hustling to get through university, and how all those experiences shaped the man and the actor, he is today.

He shares his thoughts on the power of collaboration in Nollywood and what the future holds for him. He also gives a shoutout to Kemi Adetiba, Oscar HemanAckah and Remi Adetiba.

Watch below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

