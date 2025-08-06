Liquorose Masters the Modern Cowgirl Look in Luxe Patchwork Denim

If denim ever needed a hype woman, Liquorose just stepped up. Her latest photos are a full-on Western fantasy, with a city-girl upgrade.

She’s rocking the classic denim-on-denim combo with a fitted blue shirt left open just enough and high-waist jeans that make the case for sticking with classics. But it’s the oversized coat, patched together from different shades of denim, that really seals the deal. It’s dramatic, sure, but in a quiet “I know this looks good” kind of way.

She tops it off with a black cowboy hat and belt buckle that feels more cool-girl than costume-y. Add in a luxe black handbag with major texture and those little gold touches, and this isn’t your everyday denim story. It’s full-on main character.

“I don’t like to sit up in the saddle, boy I got it. Channeling my inner Queen Bey,” Liquorose says.

See more looks below