Bimbo Ademoye’s Look for “The Benefactor” Premiere Was a Beautiful Nod to Her Edo Heritage

When the dress code says “Rhythm and Royalty,” leave it to Bimbo Ademoye to take it somewhere meaningful and personal. For the premiere of “The Benefactor,” the actress stepped out in a rich, burgundy outfit inspired by Edo royalty, a nod she made clear in her Instagram post: “Channeled my mommy’s roots.”

Her look was anchored by a sleek, long-sleeved gown with a plunging neckline and traditional rope detailing, but what really made it unforgettable was the coral bead crown. Towering, it was the kind of headpiece that’s typically reserved for traditional ceremonies and rightly so. She paired it with layers of matching coral beads around her neck and wrists, and skipped flashy glam for a more grounded, regal vibe.

Rather than borrowing from culture for effect, Bimbo rooted her outfit in something real, her ancestry. “Channeled my mommy’s roots for the premiere of The benefactor last night,” she said.

See more looks below