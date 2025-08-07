FG, Peter Obi & Atiku Abubakar Applaud Nafisa Aminu and Two Others for Winning Global English Awards

Nafisa Abdullah Aminu, a 17-year-old student from Yobe State, Nigeria, has been named the World’s Best in English Language Skills at the 2025 TeenEagle Global Finals held in London, United Kingdom. Representing Nigeria through the Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC), Aminu outperformed more than 20,000 participants from 69 countries, including native English-speaking nations.

She was joined at the competition by fellow Nigerian students Rukayya Muhammad Fema and Hadiza Kashim Kalli. Rukayya emerged as the overall best in debate, while Hadiza clinched the Outstanding Talent Award, earning a gold medal.

The TeenEagle competition is an internationally recognised event that tests English proficiency, critical thinking, and communication skills among students from both English-speaking and non-English-speaking countries.

The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, and the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suiwaba Sa’id Ahmed, congratulated the students for their “historic and inspiring” achievement, noting it as a proud moment for the country’s educational sector.

A statement from the presidency, released by Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, reads:

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nafisa Abdullahi Aminu, Rukayya Muhammad Fema, and Hadiza Kashim Kalli on emerging world champions in English language communication skills and debate at the 2025 TeenEagle Global competition in London, United Kingdom… The President commends these exceptional young Nigerians for the feat and affirms that the nation’s future is much brighter with many of its youth as repositories of excellence.

Former Vice President and presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, also responded to the news via his X account, stating:

Nafisa’s outstanding success serves as a powerful testament to the limitless potential of the Nigerian girl-child when provided with quality education and a supportive environment.

Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, released a statement describing the feat as a moment of national pride. He said:

Her emergence as the top English language performer globally, outshining over 20,000 participants from 69 countries, is not only a personal triumph but a moment of great national pride… I strongly urge the Federal Government to honour Nafisa and all other students who recently brought academic honour to the country. A fully funded scholarship would not only reward her excellence but also inspire other students across the country.

Nafisa’s family expressed their gratitude to the state government, the school, and her teachers. Her father, Hassan Salifu, attributed her success to “discipline, dedication, and the enabling support of Governor Mai Mala Buni.” Our daughter’s global success would not have been possible without the visionary support for education by His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni, whose efforts have brought international honour to our state and nation,” he said.