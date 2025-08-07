Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie Just Got Nominated for the Ballon d’Or Yachine Trophy

Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has been named among the five nominees for the 2025 Women’s Yachine Trophy — an award presented by France Football to honour the best goalkeepers in the world as part of the annual Ballon d’Or ceremony.

At just 24, Nnadozie has become one of the most dependable goalkeepers in international football, with her rise marked by remarkable performances and a string of well-deserved accolades.

She won the CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year award back-to-back in 2023 and 2024, a recognition of her consistent brilliance and commanding presence between the posts.

Her 2023/2024 season with Paris FC Féminines was nothing short of exceptional, earning her the title of Best Goalkeeper of the Season in the French Division 1 Féminine League. And she hasn’t slowed down since.

Just last month, at the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), Nnadozie delivered yet another outstanding performance for the Super Falcons, securing the Golden Glove and being named Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament.

Now based in England, her nomination for the Yachine Trophy places her in elite company — alongside Ann-Katrin Berger, Cata Coll, Hannah Hampton, and Daphne van Domselaar — all celebrated for their impact over the past year.

The 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place on 22 September, with nominees in other categories being revealed throughout the day.