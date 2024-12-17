2024 CAF Awards: Ademola Lookman, Chiamaka Nnadozie & the Super Falcons Make Nigeria Proud

Ademola Lookman, Chiamaka Nnadozie and the Super Falcons made Nigeria proud yesterday at the 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards, which just concluded at the Palais des Congrès in Marrakech, Morocco. Ademola was named Africa’s Player of the Year after an amazing year with Atalanta and the Super Eagles, while Chiamaka was once again recognised as the Best Goalkeeper in Africa for her outstanding performances with Paris FC and Nigeria’s women’s team.

This year, Ademola Lookman has had a remarkable run of successess that led to this win. He played a key role in Atalanta’s historic UEFA Europa League victory, scoring a hat-trick in the final to secure the club’s first trophy in 61 years. He also played a significant role in Nigeria’s journey to the Africa Cup of Nations final in Côte d’Ivoire, where the Super Eagles finished as runners-up.

Meanwhile, Chiamaka Nnadozie continued to deliver constant and reliable performances. The Paris FC goalkeeper helped her club finish third in the French league and represented Nigeria at the Paris Olympic Games. Her performances earned her the Best Goalkeeper award for the second year in a row.

The Super Falcons were also celebrated for their strong showing at the Paris Olympic Games, winning the National Team of the Year.

See the full list of winners from the 2024 CAF Awards below: