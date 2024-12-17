SPOTTED: Chloe Bailey & Burna Boy Step Out Together to Enjoy Lagos Nightlife

Chloe Bailey and Burna Boy were recently spotted together at the Hard Rock Cafe in Lagos, serving major street style goals. The duo looked effortlessly chic, turning heads with their stylish ensembles.

Chloe, known for her impeccable fashion sense, looked stunning in her bodycon mini featuring abstract prints while Burna Boy rocked matching jeans and a denim hat with cool goggles, brown boots and an iced necklace. He went shirtless for most of the night but initially paired his outfit with a colourful long-sleeved top.

Have a look at their moments together through the lens of The Lagos Paparazzi

The dynamic duo have sparked excitement among fans, with many speculating about a potential collaboration. Whether it’s a music project, a fashion campaign, or dream love, we can’t wait to see what these two talented artists have in store.

