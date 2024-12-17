Connect with us

Music News Scoop Style

SPOTTED: Chloe Bailey & Burna Boy Step Out Together to Enjoy Lagos Nightlife

BN TV Music News Style TRAVEL

Chlöe Bailey Takes Lagos: Watch Her Chic Arrival, Courtesy Of The Lagos Paparazzi

BN TV Music

Nigerians' Most Googled Songs of 2024: "I Don't Care," "Commas," "Ozeba" & the Hits You Couldn't Miss

BN TV Music

Experience the Joy of Praise with Mercy Chinwo’s “We Move” Live Performance

Music Sweet Spot

You Can Call Her "The Law"! Fave Graduates from OAU with a Law Degree

BN TV Music

Watch Timaya Enjoy Life to the Fullest in "Mase" Visuals

Music

Dance into the Weekend with Auzzy Snaz's New Single "Kerewa"

Music

Listen to Rudeboy's New Single "Feelings" feat. Christopher Martin & Acetune

Music

Runtown is Back! "Flow" is the Perfect Mix of Fun and Focus

Beauty BN TV Music Style

Davido Glows on Man About Town Magazine with Skin Work by Bernicia Boateng | WATCH

Music

SPOTTED: Chloe Bailey & Burna Boy Step Out Together to Enjoy Lagos Nightlife

Avatar photo

Published

16 seconds ago

 on

Chloe Bailey and Burna Boy were recently spotted together at the Hard Rock Cafe in Lagos, serving major street style goals. The duo looked effortlessly chic, turning heads with their stylish ensembles.

 

Chloe, known for her impeccable fashion sense, looked stunning in her bodycon mini featuring abstract prints while Burna Boy rocked matching jeans and a denim hat with cool goggles, brown boots and an iced necklace. He went shirtless for most of the night but initially paired his outfit with a colourful long-sleeved top.

Have a look at their moments together through the lens of The Lagos Paparazzi

The dynamic duo have sparked excitement among fans, with many speculating about a potential collaboration. Whether it’s a music project, a fashion campaign, or dream love, we can’t wait to see what these two talented artists have in store.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php