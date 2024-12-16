Connect with us

BN TV Music News Style TRAVEL

Chlöe Bailey Takes Lagos: Watch Her Chic Arrival, Courtesy Of The Lagos Paparazzi

BN TV Cuisine

Stockfish, Tomato & Pepper Sauce Done Right: Cooking With Ivey Shows How

BN TV Cuisine

Turn Up Your Pasta Game with Kikifoodies’ Delicious Stir-Fry Recipe

BN TV Music

Nigerians' Most Googled Songs of 2024: "I Don't Care," "Commas," "Ozeba" & the Hits You Couldn't Miss

Beauty BN TV Events Movies Style

Werk It Mama! Funke Akindele Served Major Glamour at 'Everybody Loves Jenifa' Premiere

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

You Don't Want to Miss the "Alakada! Bad and Boujee" Trailer

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Style Weddings

Elevate Your Owambe Slayage with Inspo from This 'Sister of the Bride' | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV

Sibling Drama and an Unexpected Connection: Watch Ayoola Ayolola & Mimi Chaka in the Debut Episode of "A Heart on the Line"

BN TV Music

Experience the Joy of Praise with Mercy Chinwo’s “We Move” Live Performance

BN TV Cuisine

Kikifoodies Has the Secret to Fried Rice That Stays Fresh for Hours

BN TV

Chlöe Bailey Takes Lagos: Watch Her Chic Arrival, Courtesy Of The Lagos Paparazzi

Avatar photo

Published

25 mins ago

 on

Get ready for a melanin magic overload! American Songstress Chlöe Bailey has touched down in Nigeria, The Have Mercy singer was recently spotted in Lagos, turning heads with her effortless fashion sense, and The Lagos Paparazzi captured her arrival in its chic glory.

The style star landed with her dreads styled in lovely curls and her skin glowing vibrantly under the Lagos sun, sporting an all-black 2-piece paired with black sunglasses, monochrome sneakers, and matching black headphones. She was warmly welcomed with a lovely bouquet. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

What’s Chlöe Bailey cooking up in Lagos? Is this just a visit or should fans expect something exciting from Chlöe for Detty December? We guess you’d have to stay tuned to find out. However, Chlöe’s arrival sets the stage for a stylish sojourn, and we can’t wait to see the other sartorial gems she has in store, cause you know Chlöe never misses with her fashion serves.

Will she embrace bold prints and vibrant colours? Perhaps she’ll showcase a fusion of Nigerian and American styles?

Stay tuned, fashion lovers! Chloe Bailey’s Nigerian adventure is just beginning, and it might just be a masterclass in effortless yet impactful style. As Chloe continues her Nigerian adventure, we can’t wait to see more of her stunning looks.

 

CREDIT

Photos & Videos: @thelagospaparazzi

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php